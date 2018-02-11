Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emi : His Highness sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties and Regional, International Developments.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 09:41am CET

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE, and Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, discussed on Saturday boosting strategic cooperation between the two nations as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit comes as part of the two leaderships' efforts to boost mutual cooperation in all areas. It also comes to follow up on the strategic direction that the two countries' relationship is taking.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed, during talks held between the two leaders today in Abu Dhabi, his joy with the visit of the Indian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, which is part of a long history of friendly relations between the UAE and India. His Highness expressed confidence that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE gives the relationship enjoyed by the two countries a major push and helps to revitalize it.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed areas of cooperation between the two nations and ways to boost and develop them in order to meet the aspirations of their two respective peoples. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made it clear that relations between the two countries have witnessed a breakthrough in all areas in recent years, thanks to the political will of the leaderships of the two nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the Strategic Partnership Agreement, signed between the UAE and India in 2017, constituted a major turning point in the history of the relationship that binds the two countries. He added that the agreement has also laid a strong foundation upon which the future of the two country's relationship is based. His Highness said this was made possible thanks to the mutual keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to transform the clauses of the agreement into programs and projects in different fields for the benefit of the Emirati and Indian peoples.

His Highness said the Emirati and Indian peoples are bound by deep-rooted cultural and commercial ties, adding that the people of the UAE have strong feelings of friendship and affection toward the Indian people. His Highness highlighted the contributions of the Indian community to the development and growth that the UAE enjoys today, stressing that the Indian community enjoys the respect of the both the people and leadership of the UAE and that it constitutes a cultural bridge that helps enhance the relationship between the two countries.

His Highness said that the shared cultural values between the UAE and India, including coexistence, moderation and tolerance, underpin the importance of the relationship between the two nations. He said that shared cultural and civic values are the foundations upon which peace, stability and development are built and achieved, pointing out that for this reason the UAE treats these values as a vital part of its policy and is always keen on building new bridges for cross-cultural collaboration and cooperation.

His Highness said that the UAE and India are two major forces of stability and development in the region and the world and that both countries play an important role in bringing about peace and in confronting extremism, terrorism and violence. He pointed out that that approach was inspired by the universal heritage of two eternal leaders: Zayed and Gandhi. These two leaders, he said, have inspired humanity by taking on the path of tolerance, coexistence and peace. The world is in dire need, today more than ever, to revive the values embraced and lived by those two leaders, especially in light of the ongoing conflicts, wars and the spread of extremism, fanaticism and hate dogmas.

His Highness stressed that India is important power that influences regional and global developments and which plays and active and effective role in maintaining regional and global peace as well as achieving stability in Asia and the Middle East. He said this is true thanks to India's foreign policy, which is characterized by balance. His Highness said that the UAE views India's role in the region and around the globe with a lot of appreciation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed commended the political and economic role that India plays, adding that India represents a balanced position in the international arena and plays an important role in global stability.

His Highness also commended India's economic power, which he said depends on solid basis and therefore makes the country one of the most important investment destinations in the globe.

For his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the UAE's policy of tolerance and coexistence among all nationalities that have taken the UAE as a second home. He stressed his country's keenness on boosting friendly ties and strategic cooperation in different areas with the UAE for the interest of the two friendly peoples.

The two sides concluded their discussions by expressing their mutual desire and will to boost strategic relations and intensify collaboration and coordination in all areas, in order to boost bilateral partnerships that serve the development, growth and prosperity of the two friendly nations.

The two leaders also called on the international community to increase its efforts to achieve peace, security and coexistence for region's countries and peoples. The two leaders condemned extremism, violence and terrorism in all their shapes and forms.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 08:40:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15a IMF's Lagarde says market swings aren't worrying, but wants reforms
10:34a Top central bank researcher says PBOC should take greater role - Caixin
09:51a AGA RANGEMASTER : Stunning seaside shades from AGA make it a breeze to achieve the coastal look
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister witness signing of agreement, MoUs.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s PM Witness Historic ADNOC Offshore Concession Agreement.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties and Regional, International Developments.
09:26a Japan government mulls promoting BOJ exec director Amamiya to deputy governor - media
08:56a GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS : Announcement on the dust in the atmosphere of Cyprus
08:31a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 21 February 2018
08:26a CCIC SAUDI COUNCIL OF COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL : South African Delegation Explore Saudi Vision 2030 Opportunities
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's big banks focus on job cuts as inquiry looms
2SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : FAA investigating 2 malfunctions on Spirit Airli..
3China's multi-billion CPEC project under threat in Pakistan
4BSE LTD : BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Adv..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.