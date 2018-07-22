Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emi : UAE, China ink two agreements on strengthening agricultural cooperation.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2018 | 10:18am CEST

The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, and the People's Republic of China, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, MARA, have ratified two Memorandums of Understanding, MoUs, to strengthen agricultural cooperation and jointly build a wholesale market for agricultural, livestock and fishery products.

The MoUs were signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE.

As per the agreements, the UAE and China are mandated to strengthen cooperation in modern agriculture, such as hydroponics and organic agriculture, apply modern agricultural techniques, especially in irrigation and in using treated water for agriculture. They will also collaborate in the exchange of expertise, science and technology in the fields of pest control, agriculture in saline areas and food security and diversity.

The two countries agreed to jointly build a wholesale market for agricultural, livestock and fishery products in the UAE to ensure food safety, reduce spoilage, increase revenue, and stabilise food prices in the region. They also concurred that the operation of the wholesale market should reflect market dynamics with the businesses as the principal stakeholders and the governments playing a guiding role.

Furthermore, to solidify this venture, the UAE and China will facilitate the mobilisation of private capital and implement a modern enterprise management system. Chinese businesses will establish the wholesale market as per the standards and specifications permitted in the UAE and will be tasked with its management and operations.

Speaking on the agreements, Dr. Al-Zeyoudi said, 'The UAE enjoys cordial and long-standing synergies with China. The two countries seek to bolster these relations through sharing experiences and employing the latest technologies in the fields of environment, agriculture, livestock and food diversity.

'The UAE is the first Gulf Arab nation to establish a strategic partnership with China and has been China's second largest trade partner and biggest export market in West Asia and North Africa for several years in a row.

'Such collaborations are projected to introduce innovative solutions to food security challenges, and significantly contribute to enhancing China-UAE bilateral agricultural cooperation through the development of agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors in the UAE.'

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will encourage Chinese businesses to invest in developing the wholesale market and invite businesses from the UAE and other major countries engaged in the Belt and Road initiative to participate. Meanwhile, MOCCAE will facilitate Chinese businesses within its purview, and support them in all communications required with concerned stakeholders.

Both agreements come into effect immediately and remain valid for a period of five years.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 08:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pTrade Fight Poses Big Risks for Smaller Countries
DJ
01:15pWill Sanctions Follow Russia Indictments? Trump Holds Sway
DJ
01:15pCosts Are Crashing the Party for Manufacturers
DJ
12:21pBLOCKCHAIN : DBEX, World's First Physical Digital Asset Exchange Located in the Planet's Tallest Building, Completes Pre-A Round Of Investment
AQ
11:27aDubai recipe for economic success looks stale as markets slump
RE
10:58aSAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Crude oil to chemicals project moves forward
PU
10:18aOP-ED : UAE, China 13 agreements will build a key foundation for "Belt and Road" initiative.
PU
10:18aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : UAE, China ink two agreements on strengthening agricultural cooperation.
PU
10:12aGerman industry groups warn U.S. on tariffs before Trump-Juncker meeting
RE
09:08aAUSTRALIAN BASKETBALL FEDERATION : Sapphires open world cup campaign with commanding win over angola
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANTDR UK10.375 : SANTDR UK10 375 : 'WOMEN WILL NEVER ACHIEVE EQUALITY UNLESS MEN BUY INTO IT TOO'
2UNITED UTILITIES : UNITED UTILITIES : PLUG THE LEAKS BEFORE REWARDING YOUR CITY INVESTORS, SAY EXPERTS
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Factbox - The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
4GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Illness ends career of Sergio Marchionne, the CEO who liked to fix things
5CNH INDUSTRIAL : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.