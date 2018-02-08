Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emi : UAE and Thailand sign MoU on combating human trafficking.

02/08/2018 | 04:55am EST

The United Arab Emirates and Thailand have signed an Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on cooperation in combating human trafficking.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Vice-Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, and Anantaporn Kanjanarat, Minister of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange information and experiences in their efforts to fight human trafficking, as well as establish a joint team to develop various programmes and action plans to combat the crime.

The signing ceremony was attended by Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Thailand, and a number of senior officials.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 09:54:06 UTC.

