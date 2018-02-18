Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emi : Yousef Al Otaiba meets senior US senators.

02/18/2018 | 09:46pm CET

Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Washington, met today at a working dinner, a delegation of senior US senators headed by Senator Richard M. Burr, a North Carolina Republican, who Chairs U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The delegation included Senators John Cornyn, John Thune, and Joe Manchin, as well US Ambassador to UAE Barbara Leaf.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and friendship ties between the United Arab Emirates and the United States and ways to strengthen them in the common interest of both nations.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East, as well as key issues of common concern.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 20:45:05 UTC.

