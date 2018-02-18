Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emi : Yousef Al Otaiba meets senior US senators.

Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Washington, met today at a working dinner, a delegation of senior US senators headed by Senator Richard M. Burr, a North Carolina Republican, who Chairs U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The delegation included Senators John Cornyn, John Thune, and Joe Manchin, as well US Ambassador to UAE Barbara Leaf.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and friendship ties between the United Arab Emirates and the United States and ways to strengthen them in the common interest of both nations.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East, as well as key issues of common concern.

