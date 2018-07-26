Ministry of Foreign affairs Kingdom of Bahrain : The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the attack on two Saudi NSC crude tankers in the Red Sea

The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the attack on two Saudi NSC crude tankers in the Red Sea

The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns the Huthi Coup Militias' attack on two oil tankers belonging to the Saudi National Shipping Company (NSC) in the Red Sea while the vessels were crossing the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

It affirms that the cowardly attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the freedom of international trade and maritime navigation in Bab Al-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea.

Whilst reiterating its full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supporting the measures it takes to preserve its resources and deter attempts to harm its security, the Kingdom of Bahrain emphasizes the need for immediate global action to put an end to such dangerous acts.

It calls upon the international community to confront the terror acts of the Huthi Coup Militias in the Republic of Yemen and to stand up to all those who support them and provide them with funds in order to protect international navigation in the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.