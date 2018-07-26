Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign affairs Kingdom of Bahrain : The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the attack on two Saudi NSC crude tankers in the Red Sea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 08:56am CEST

The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the attack on two Saudi NSC crude tankers in the Red Sea

The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns the Huthi Coup Militias' attack on two oil tankers belonging to the Saudi National Shipping Company (NSC) in the Red Sea while the vessels were crossing the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

It affirms that the cowardly attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the freedom of international trade and maritime navigation in Bab Al-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea.

Whilst reiterating its full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supporting the measures it takes to preserve its resources and deter attempts to harm its security, the Kingdom of Bahrain emphasizes the need for immediate global action to put an end to such dangerous acts.

It calls upon the international community to confront the terror acts of the Huthi Coup Militias in the Republic of Yemen and to stand up to all those who support them and provide them with funds in order to protect international navigation in the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign affairs - Kingdom of Bahrain published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 06:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Interstate 10 eastbound closed at Litchfield Road for police activity
PU
09:14aChinese biotech firm Ascletis raises $400 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
09:11aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Briefing on Inflation Report 2018-III will be given on 31 July 2018 in Ankara (2018-28)
PU
09:07aDIAGEO : announces buyback after first-half sales rise
RE
09:05aOil prices rise as Saudi Arabia suspends shipments through Red Sea lane
RE
09:00aUK housing starts slow, led by slump in London - NHBC
RE
09:00aFrench Consumer Confidence in July Holds at Low Level
DJ
08:59aUK pay deals see strongest run since 2008 - XpertHR
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Facebook's grim forecast - privacy push will erode profits for years
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : came up with a new look for its Meridian store. Neighbors st..
3PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler cuts 2018 outlook, shares tumble
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev gets World Cup boost to beat expectations
5Qualcomm's $44 billion NXP offer deadline passes, no word from China

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.