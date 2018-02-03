Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Information Broadcasting and Nat : PM inaugurates Building Materials & Products Exhibition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 08:25am CET

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the role of architects is vital in ensuring and enhancing quality of construction and conservation of built-up heritage.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'Building Materials and Products Exhibition' in Lahore on Friday, he called upon Institute of Architects Pakistan to lend its expertise for preservation and maintenance of rich architectural heritage of the country so that this treasure could be protected for the future generations.

The Prime Minister said that roads, highways, public buildings, parks as well as motorways are also a tangible and important manifestation of architecture of Pakistan which is a burgeoning sector and integral part of the economy.

He said work on low-cost housing is in progress across the country and the builders should maintain quality of construction for such projects.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the exhibition and visited various stalls, set up on the occasion.

Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 07:24:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35a TITLE : Rapid blood vessel scan tolerated by claustrophobic patients unable to stand longer tests
10:25a 6 NATIONS : Next Fixture
08:48a WELLS FARGO : Fed Limits Wells Fargo Growth, Replaces Directors -- WSJ
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
08:37a Interest rate angst trips up U.S. equity bull market
08:25a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : PM inaugurates Building Materials & Products Exhibition
07:19a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 3 February 2018
05:40a VIDEO : Take Action on Modern Fish and
05:35a STATE TRADING OF BHUTAN : Regular and temporary job opportunities
05:05a USACE ALASKA DISTRICT : Corps begins new feasibility study for Port of Nome
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Wall Street says Starbucks has too many stores, prices too high
2ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : Approves Second $12 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization in as Many Months
3IMPINJ INC : IMPINJ : stock plunges as Seattle company cuts revenue guidance, says CFO leaving
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Earns $19.7 Billion In 2017
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : Federal Reserve Replaces Board Members at Wells Fargo

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.