Ministry of Information Broadcasting and Nat : PM inaugurates Building Materials & Products Exhibition

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the role of architects is vital in ensuring and enhancing quality of construction and conservation of built-up heritage.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'Building Materials and Products Exhibition' in Lahore on Friday, he called upon Institute of Architects Pakistan to lend its expertise for preservation and maintenance of rich architectural heritage of the country so that this treasure could be protected for the future generations.

The Prime Minister said that roads, highways, public buildings, parks as well as motorways are also a tangible and important manifestation of architecture of Pakistan which is a burgeoning sector and integral part of the economy.

He said work on low-cost housing is in progress across the country and the builders should maintain quality of construction for such projects.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the exhibition and visited various stalls, set up on the occasion.