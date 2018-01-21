Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Information Broadcasting and Nat : PM urges Trump to retract his tweet about Pakistan and tender an apology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2018 | 07:34am CET

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the US president Donald Trump should retract his tweet about Pakistan and tender an apology.

He expressed these views at a talks show program at a private TV channel in Islamabad.

About the repatriation of Afghan refugees, the prime minister said Pakistan had hosted three million refugees and bore the brunt of the Afghan issue.

The Prime Minister said that fencing of Pak-Afghan border will continue. He said war is no solution to Afghan issue and the issue can be resolved through dialogue and Afghan owned and Afghan led process.

To a question, the prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan should tender an apology for his derogatory remarks about the Parliament.

He said the democratic system is prevailing in Pakistan and all institutions have their specific roles and rights.

About Zainab's murder case in Kasur, he expressed satisfaction over the Punjab government's progress to investigate the case.

Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 21 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2018 06:34:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : PM urges Trump to retract his tweet about Pakistan and tender an apology
03:19a UPDATE 7 : Unified command continues response to barge breakaways on Ohio River
03:08a Lawmakers Trade Blame Over Government Shutdown -- 4th Update
02:44a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-Vietnam ties enter new stage of development
02:24a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Favourable environment for tourism development
02:24a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar works for sustainable tourism development
01:29a UK DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ST : Government launches new Office for Product Safety and Standards
01:19a CITY OF GLENDORA CA : eLibrary Resources Ready To Assist Students
12:34a UPDATE 1 : Coast Guard responding to oil sheen in Astoria, Oregon
12:04a STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Breakfast staples help drive agriculture sector
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Warns Government Shutdown Could Delay Equipment, Inflate Costs
2WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD : WANDA FILM : China's Dalian Wanda Group says 2017 revenue down 10.8 percent on ass..
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : 'A sea change of transportation'
4British Airways pilot arrested before takeoff on suspicion of being drunk
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : teams up with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue to help with San Juan relief e..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.