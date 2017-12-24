Ministry of Information Broadcasting and Nat : President invited to witness TAPI gas project groundbreaking ceremony

Pakistan and Turkmenistan have agreed to further enhance bilateral economic relations through joint ventures in Agriculture, Textile, Livestock and Information Technology sectors.

The agreement was reached during a telephonic conversation between President Mamnoon Hussain and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Saturday.

The two leaders acknowledged the importance of early implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Gas Pipeline Project.

The Turkmen President informed that Turkmenistan has completed the rail network up till the border of Afghanistan and expressed his desire to extend it to Pakistan.

Mamnoon Hussain appreciated and welcomed the Turkmen efforts aimed at enhancing connectivity between the two countries as well in the region.

The Turkmen President invited Pakistan to witness the ground breaking ceremony for the Afghanistan section of the TAPI gas pipeline project scheduled to be held in February next year at Turkmenistan-Afghanistan border.

Both the Presidents expressed satisfaction at the current level of bilateral relationship between the two countries.