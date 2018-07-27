Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : Senior Chinese, Vietnamese military leaders vow to promote bilateral ties

By Yin Hang

BEIJING, July 26 (ChinaMil) -- General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China, meets with the visiting Senior Lieutenant General Luong Cuong, member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee of Vietnam, permanent member of Vietnam's Central Military Commission and director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam's People's Army (VPA), in Beijing on July 25, 2018.

General Zhang Youxia said China and Vietnam are socialist neighbors and important cooperation partners. Chinese President Xi Jinping chose Vietnam as his first destination of overseas state visits after the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, which fully demonstrated the high attention of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government to the China-Vietnam relations.

The Chinese military is willing to join hands with the Vietnamese military to carefully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries and continue to follow the principle of long-term stability, future orientation, good-neighborly friendship and comprehensive cooperation, as well as the spirit of good neighbors, good friends, good comrades, and good partners. The Chinese military also hopes that both sides will maintain strategic contact, promote practical cooperation and properly deal with differences, so as to contribute to the in-depth development of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership, added General Zhang.

Senior Lieutenant General Luong Cuong expressed that Vietnam and China are good neighbors with a long-established friendship. Vietnam will work together with China to carry forward Vietnam-China traditional friendship, further deepen practical exchanges and cooperation in various areas and try to promote the state and military relations between the two countries to a new high.

Wang Jianwu, deputy director of China's CMC Political Work Department, and Dang Minh Khoi, Vietnamese ambassador to China, also attended the meeting.

Senior Lieutenant General Luong Cuong started his visit to China on July 22 at the invitation of General Miao Hua, member of China's CMC and director of the CMC Political Work Department.