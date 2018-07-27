Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : Senior Chinese, Vietnamese military leaders vow to promote bilateral ties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 04:52am CEST

By Yin Hang

BEIJING, July 26 (ChinaMil) -- General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China, meets with the visiting Senior Lieutenant General Luong Cuong, member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee of Vietnam, permanent member of Vietnam's Central Military Commission and director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam's People's Army (VPA), in Beijing on July 25, 2018.

General Zhang Youxia said China and Vietnam are socialist neighbors and important cooperation partners. Chinese President Xi Jinping chose Vietnam as his first destination of overseas state visits after the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, which fully demonstrated the high attention of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government to the China-Vietnam relations.

The Chinese military is willing to join hands with the Vietnamese military to carefully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries and continue to follow the principle of long-term stability, future orientation, good-neighborly friendship and comprehensive cooperation, as well as the spirit of good neighbors, good friends, good comrades, and good partners. The Chinese military also hopes that both sides will maintain strategic contact, promote practical cooperation and properly deal with differences, so as to contribute to the in-depth development of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership, added General Zhang.

Senior Lieutenant General Luong Cuong expressed that Vietnam and China are good neighbors with a long-established friendship. Vietnam will work together with China to carry forward Vietnam-China traditional friendship, further deepen practical exchanges and cooperation in various areas and try to promote the state and military relations between the two countries to a new high.

Wang Jianwu, deputy director of China's CMC Political Work Department, and Dang Minh Khoi, Vietnamese ambassador to China, also attended the meeting.

Senior Lieutenant General Luong Cuong started his visit to China on July 22 at the invitation of General Miao Hua, member of China's CMC and director of the CMC Political Work Department.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aMOBILE BAYBEARS : mashes Mississippi to earn second straight win
PU
05:31aSamsung Display says unbreakable bendy screen gets U.S. certification
RE
05:27aJapanese Finance Minister Aso wants G20 meetings to 'nip crises in the bud'
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aSTATE OF HAWAII : HDOT to remove left turn from East Welakahao Road to Piilani Highway in Kihei to improve safety
PU
05:07a2018 APEC PHOTO CONTEST : Send Us Your Snaps
PU
05:05aAsian shares post modest gains as trade fears keep investors cautious
RE
05:03aAsian shares post modest gains as trade fears keep investors cautious
RE
05:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi urges BRICS countries to deepen strategic partnership, open up 2nd ‘Golden Decade’
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
4Oil markets slip after three days of gains; U.S.-Europe trade tension eases
5Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.