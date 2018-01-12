Ministry of Parks Culture and Sport of Saskatchew : KEVIN DUNN ANNOUNCED AS PROVINCE’S NEXT SASKATCHEWANDERER

Released on January 12, 2018

While growing up, Kevin Dunn spent much of his time travelling the province with his family and often found himself longing to make little stops along the way so he could jump out and explore.

Named the 2018 Saskatchewanderer, Dunn will finally get the chance to fulfill that childhood desire as he gears up for 365 days of pure exploration and adventure.

Dunn has a degree in Human Geography and has been working for the City of Saskatoon for the past five years. As a volunteer photographer and videographer in his community, he gained valuable experience that will serve him well as he focuses his lens on promoting Saskatchewan as the best place to live, work and play.

'I love creating inspiring work through videos and photos,' Dunn said. 'My goal is to motivate and excite others to try something new, explore their own backyard and witness a side of Saskatchewan they have not seen before.'

'The Saskatchewanderer brings widespread attention to the many reasons why Saskatchewan is a remarkable place,' Minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Steven Bonk said. 'It is a pleasure to welcome Kevin Dunn to his role as the 2018 Saskatchewanderer, and we all look forward to the discoveries and stories he will share from his journey.'

'The Saskatchewanderer program continues to exceed expectations,' Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. 'I trust that the program's eighth year will be no exception. Each Wanderer has come to the table with a fresh perspective, a passion to explore and a desire to share all that Saskatchewan has to offer with residents and tourists alike.'

CAA continues as the official sponsor of the Saskatchewanderer program, renewing their support annually since the program launched in 2011.

'For seven years, CAA has been the official sponsor of the Saskatchewanderer program,' CAA Saskatchewan President and CEO Fred Titanich said. 'Since the program started, we have provided a vehicle, a CAA Saskatchewan membership and gas vouchers to assist the Wanderer in promoting our province as the best place to live, work and play. Having just celebrated 100 years of dedicated service, and also earning the 2017 ABEX Service Award and the ABEX Business of the Year Award, I have to admit, Saskatchewan is indeed a great place to live, work, and play. On behalf of CAA Saskatchewan and our valued members, we wish Kevin all the best as he starts his journey as the 2018 Saskatchewanderer.'

DirectWest, the official search partner of the Saskatchewanderer program since 2017, has also renewed their support for 2018.

'We are proud to once again partner with the Saskatchewanderer to find and highlight the many special places and businesses across our province,' DirectWest President and CEO Keith Jeannot said. 'DirectWest, through Mysask411, has been connecting people in Saskatchewan to local businesses for many years. We are eager to see what Kevin's new perspective reveals through his adventures across our great province and his use of our Mysask411 mobile app to help him.'

The Saskatchewanderer program is also supported by a partnership between Tourism Saskatchewan, the Ministries of Agriculture, Economy and Parks, Culture and Sport.

To follow Kevin's year of wandering the land of the living skies, check out the Wanderer's Facebook at www.facebook.com/skwanderer, Twitter @SkWanderer, Instagram @saskatchewanderer or YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/skwandererofficial. You can also read up on his latest adventures by visiting www.saskatchewanderer.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Katrina Robinson

Parks, Culture and Sport

Regina

Phone: 306-787-3506

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 306-550-5927