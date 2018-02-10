Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of Repub : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates PNG Supply in BSF Campus, Chhawla

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas; Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated the PNG supply to kitchens in the Campus of Border Security Force (BSF), located in Chhwala in South West Delhi. Also present on the occasion were Shri K.K. Sharma, Director General, BSF, Shri E.S. Ranganathan, and Managing Director, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in his address on the occasion expressed gratitude to BSF for defending the borders of the nation and added that the nation of 125 crore is able to sleep peacefully because of BSF which is deployed at the first line along the borders of the nation. He assured full support from his ministry towards all endeavours of BSF and added that supply of PNG to BSF campus in Chhawla is a step towards making lives of BSF personnel easier so that they don't have to depend on refill of LPG cylinders. Congratulating BSF on its various social initiatives, especially skill development for differently abled, he called upon BSF to start skill development programmes for retired personnel, women and children so that they learn the skills they want and that can also add to their incomes.

All houses inside BSF Chhawla camp have been provided PNG connections. The connections would subsequently also be provided to the flats under final stages of construction and renovation. Apart from the residential households, PNG connections IGL is planning to provide PNG connections to 19 Community Kitchens (Samuhik Bhojanalayas) at BSF Chhawla campus. IGL has already laid around 4.5 km MDPE pipeline for the project and another 1.5 kms pipeline is planned to be laid for providing PNG to upcoming flats.

Earlier, Shri K.K. Sharma welcomed the guests and highlighted the role of BSF in guarding the borders and various social initiatives being taken by it towards nation building.

Proposing the vote of thanks, Shri E.S. Ranganathan said that IGL is proud to be associated with this force which is playing a major role in defending the nation. He highlighted various advantages of PNG and added that this step will lead to roll out of PNG networks in campuses of various defence establishments across the country. He thanked BSF for the support while laying pipeline network in the campus.

