Ministry of Railways of Republic of India : invites Online Applications for recruitment to 9739 Posts in RPF/RPSF

Ministry of Railways has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 8619 posts of Constables (4403 Male & 4216 Female) and 1120 posts of Sub-Inspectors (819 Male & 301 Female) in the Railway Protection Force/Railway Protection Special Force.
Candidates are requested to see the employment news edition of 19-25 May, 2018 or visit the official website of Indian Railways mentioned below:- (http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,1,304,366,533,2015) for authentic details.
