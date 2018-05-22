Log in
Ministry of Railways of Republic of India : invites Online Applications for recruitment to 9739 Posts in RPF/RPSF

05/22/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

Ministry of Railways has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 8619 posts of Constables (4403 Male & 4216 Female) and 1120 posts of Sub-Inspectors (819 Male & 301 Female) in the Railway Protection Force/Railway Protection Special Force.

Candidates are requested to see the employment news edition of 19-25 May, 2018 or visit the official website of Indian Railways mentioned below:- (http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,1,304,366,533,2015) for authentic details.

*****

SBS/MKV

Disclaimer

Ministry of Railways of the Republic of India published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 12:32:06 UTC
