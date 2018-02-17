Ministry of Shipping of Republic of India : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate the Fourth Container Terminal of JNPT in Mumbai Tomorrow

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Fourth Container Terminal (FCT) of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai tomorrow. With this, JNPT will nearly double its container handling capacity . The new FCT will add a capacity of 24 lakh containers per year in Phase-I and after completion of Phase-II in 2022, the capacity of JNPT will be 100 lakh containers per year.

The Fourth Container Terminal has been developed on Design, Built, Fund, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis for a concession period of 30 years at an estimated cost of Rs. 7915 Crore. The project is being implemented in two Phases. i.e. Phase -I and Phase -II. The indicative cost of the project for Phase - I is Rs 4719 Crore. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in October 2015, and Phase I has been completed in record time.

The terminal will have deepest berths enabling it to handle 'Mother Ships' . It will be able tohandle the biggest container ships from a quay length of 1 km, and cranes that can reach 22 rows wide or greater. It will be able to handle three container ships at one go with sufficient yard space

This Terminal will be linked to the dedicated rail freight corridor and will be able to receive about 350 containers per rake. The rail facilities will be the largest in India with the only on-dock Dedicated Freight Corridor ('DFC') compliant facility in India, capable of handling 1.5km long, 360 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit ('TEU') container trains on completion of the DFC. The facility will also have provision for storing 1,600 reefer (refrigerated) containers to handle agricultural and horticulture produce. Thus, the commencement of operations at the 4th terminal offers a great opportunity for the EXIM community to avail of the new facilities.

Development of world class infrastructure to boost international trade and give impetus to 'Make in India' programme has been among the key focus areas of the government. In this regard Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust is taking every step to be future ready and contribute to Government of India's vision of port led development under Sagarmala Programme.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Shipping, Road Transport & Highway and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation says, 'As committed by Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the first Phase of the terminal is ready in a record time. Logistics play a key role in the development of the economy and the government is committed to provide world class logistics and infrastructure facilities so that trade flourishes'

Under Sagarmala, 101 projects worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore have been planned in Maharashtra. Out of these, 5 projects have already been completed and 58 projects are under various stages of development. JNPT, under Ministry of Shipping is engaged in creating an enabling environment to encourage trade and the completion of the 4th terminal reinforces the government's commitment to create a hassle-free business environment for the export-import community.

