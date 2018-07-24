Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of : UPSO-II (IOCL) dedicates Rs. 1 crore for the benefit of Divyangjans by under CSR scheme

UPSO-II (IOCL) took a big stride to benefit the disabled persons. Today it signed MoUs for Rs. 1 crores with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) under the Department of Disabilities (DEPwD) Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Shri Vinay Kr Misra, Executive Director, UPSO-II handed over MoUs to Shri D. R. Sarin, CMD, ALIMCO in the presence of all HODs of UPSO-II.

As per MOU ALIMCO will conduct assessment camps in District Agra of Uttar Pradesh and Aspirational District Haridwar of Uttarakhand to provide 'Aids and Assistive devices to Divyangjans' , The objective of the UPSO-II' s CSR project is to Empower the Disabled. This is a major CSR initiative of IOCL and will help the Divyangjan to overcome the difficulties enabling them to lead a normal & productive life and making them fully independent. This effort will not only bring these underprivileged PwDs to the mainstream of life but will also contribute to the National economy.

ALIMCO is a 'Not For Profit' Central Public Sector Undertaking working under the administrative control of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and has been manufacturing various types of aids & appliances on mass scale to meet the requirements of the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), across the country.

