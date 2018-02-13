Log in
Ministry of Textiles of Republic of India : Special Focus on The North East Region

02/13/2018 | 11:16am CET

Development and modernization of the textile sector in the North Eastern states is being given the highest priority by the Ministry of Textiles said Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister of Textiles, today. This will create more jobs, especially for women of that region and also lead to enhancement of the infrastructure of North Eastern states like roads, power, water supply and construction of offices.

There are 23.77 lakh hand looms in the country of which 16.47 lakh hand looms (69.28%) are in the North East region as per the handloom census of 2009-10.

Twenty-one ready-made garment manufacturing units are fully operational in the 7 states of the North East: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. These units have given a boost to the textile industry in the North East and has seen an increase in the export of ready-made garments from the North East Region. Rs. 690 crore has been utilised for the development of sericulture in the region.

Three factories have become fully operational in each of the 7 states in a record time of 2 years. Each factory employs around 1200 people, mainly women. The factories are owned by local entrepreneurs and agencies like the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, Arvind Mills and Apparel Export Promotion Council are placing orders of ready-made garments with these units. The specific objectives of the Ministry is to increase the value of textile production, technological up-gradation, improvement in capability, better access to domestic markets and clusterization.

The Textile Ministry has provided Rs.18 crore fund to each ready-made garment manufacturing unit called 'Apparel Garment Unit'(AGU). The National Building Construction Corporation has constructed the units in theses 7 states. The garments manufactured here are being exported not only to other parts of the country but also to neighbouring countries as some North East states have trade ties with Bangladesh and Myanmar. The states government provided 1.5 acres land to set-up the units.

*****

MM

Ministry of Textiles of the Republic of India published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:15:05 UTC.

