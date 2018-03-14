Miniwick.com Explains How Vacuum Cleaners Make a Pet Owner’s Life Easier

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having a pet means taking care of another member of your family that doesn’t really speak the same language. Our pets are more than just our pets; they are our true friends and companions that never judge us. While we adore our pets, their excessive hair and pet dander can get overwhelming and even embarrassing, especially when you have company over. Miniwick wants to help ease every pet owner's worry and frustration by providing an enormous range of vacuum cleaners that will easily clean all of your pet's hair.

How Vacuum Cleaners Makes a Pet Owner’s Life Easier





When choosing the best vacuum cleaner for pet hair, make sure to look for:

-Easy to use features

-Lightweight

-Pet hair attachment pieces

-Washable filter

-Long hose and cord length

These are just some of the features you should be looking for in a vacuum cleaner for pet hair. A filter in the vacuum will help remove air particles, pet dander, bacteria, dust and other items that can cause an owner's allergy to act up and even make them sick. Washable filters are easy to clean and use and mean not to have to be purchasing more vacuum filters every few months. Vacuums with pet hair attachment tools are an easy and effective way to remove pet hair from your upholstery, cat trees, dog beds, and carpets. With these attachments one can even reach higher up and remove the pet hair that is on the drapes, shelves, and other corners and crevices.

Great vacuum cleaners for pet hair at https://miniwick.com not only remove the pet hair but also filter air. When owning a cat one does not only have to worry about cat hair but also make sure to clean the litter area daily. A handheld vacuum cleaner can be a great way to clean the litter box and they are usually bagless which means vacuuming up the sand or clay and empty it into the trash without the mess or hassle. Another great vacuum option for pet hair are robot vacuums. With a robot vacuum it is easier to clean tiles and hardwood floors with ease and pets will have a great time following the self-moving vacuum. These days there are a lot of robot vacuums that even clean carpets and automatically adjust their setting from tile, to hardwood, and carpets.

