Minnesota Boy Gets Football-Themed Bedroom Makeover With a Surprise Visit From Comedian Kevin Hart and Vikings Safety Harrison Smith

Just one day before the biggest football game of the year, the biggest
treat imaginable for an 11-year-old football fan unfolded today for
Andrew Rojas of Eagan, Minn., when comedian Kevin Hart and Minnesota
Vikings safety Harrison Smith came to his home to unveil his new
football-themed bedroom.
Minnesota boy battling leukemia gets a surprise visit from comedian Kevin Hart at the unveiling of his football-themed “Imagine Me” bedroom makeover from nonprofit BrittiCares and digital health company Rally Health on Feb 3. Here, Kevin Hart greets Andrew and the Rojas family. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Andrew, who has been battling leukemia since 2015, received an “Imagine
Me” bedroom makeover through a partnership between digital health
company Rally Health and BrittiCares International, a nonprofit
organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children who
have been diagnosed with cancer.
“In my line of work, I get to make a lot of people smile and laugh, but
nothing tops being able to make a deserving child like Andrew smile from
ear-to-ear. His new room is a big hit,” said Hart, a Rally Health
Ambassador and longtime supporter of BrittiCares.
Andrew’s smiles were the result of not only getting a brand-new
Vikings-inspired bedroom, but also getting to meet and hang out with his
favorite NFL player and idol Harrison Smith, who signed a wall in the
bedroom featuring his image, writing “To Andrew...Stay Strong!”
“Leukemia is a tough opponent, and Andrew has put up a brave fight for
nearly three years. Thankfully he’s feeling pretty good right now and
can fully enjoy this amazing day, because it’s one that he and our
family will never forget,” said Andrew’s mother Ericka Rojas.
BrittiCares International was founded in 2004 by Shirell and Jamie
Henderson and their then-10-year-old daughter Brittiana who had been
diagnosed with cancer. Britt’s goal was to help other kids like her who
were facing cancer. Today, her parents continue her legacy, creating
“Imagine Me” bedrooms – spaces of hope – for children with cancer.
“It’s a privilege to join Kevin in supporting BrittiCares, and we are
grateful for the opportunity to help brighten Andrew’s day. We hope his
new dream bedroom brings him a lot of joy,” said Brenda Yang, senior
vice president, Rally Health.
About BrittiCares
BrittiCares International is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization
committed to finding new and better ways to improve the quality of life
for children who have been diagnosed with cancer. The inspiration of the
organization came from a little girl named Brittiana Henderson who was
first diagnosed with Osteogenic Sarcoma (bone cancer) at the age of 10
and later developed leukemia at age 12 where she fought courageously for
one year all without complaining, and assisting other children with
cancer to help them defeat the pernicious disease. Although Brittiana’s
battle against Leukemia came to an end, the efforts of BCI have not
diminished and have supported thousands of children battling cancer and
their families.
About Rally Health, Inc.
Rally Health, Inc. is a consumer-centric digital health company that
makes it easy for individuals to take charge of their health and
collaborates with health plans, care providers, and employers to engage
consumers. The company’s flagship offering is Rally®, a digital health
platform featuring a suite of online and mobile solutions that help
people manage their health and health care needs: Rally EngageSM
focuses on personalized health and well-being support; Rally Choice® is
a health benefits marketplace; and Rally Connect® offers care provider
search and cost transparency. More than 30 million consumers have access
to the Rally platform through more than 200,000 employers, and payers
such as UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Health
Alliance, and others. With offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco,
Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver, the team behind Rally HealthSM
has been working together since 2010 to transform the consumer health
industry. For more information, please visit www.RallyHealth.com.
