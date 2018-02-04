Log in
Minnesota Boy Gets Football-Themed Bedroom Makeover With a Surprise Visit From Comedian Kevin Hart and Vikings Safety Harrison Smith

02/04/2018 | 01:48am CET

Rally HealthSM and nonprofit BrittiCares International bring smiles to the faces of children diagnosed with cancer

Just one day before the biggest football game of the year, the biggest treat imaginable for an 11-year-old football fan unfolded today for Andrew Rojas of Eagan, Minn., when comedian Kevin Hart and Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith came to his home to unveil his new football-themed bedroom.

Minnesota boy battling leukemia gets a surprise visit from comedian Kevin Hart at the unveiling of h ...

Minnesota boy battling leukemia gets a surprise visit from comedian Kevin Hart at the unveiling of his football-themed “Imagine Me” bedroom makeover from nonprofit BrittiCares and digital health company Rally Health on Feb 3. Here, Kevin Hart greets Andrew and the Rojas family. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Andrew, who has been battling leukemia since 2015, received an “Imagine Me” bedroom makeover through a partnership between digital health company Rally Health and BrittiCares International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“In my line of work, I get to make a lot of people smile and laugh, but nothing tops being able to make a deserving child like Andrew smile from ear-to-ear. His new room is a big hit,” said Hart, a Rally Health Ambassador and longtime supporter of BrittiCares.

Andrew’s smiles were the result of not only getting a brand-new Vikings-inspired bedroom, but also getting to meet and hang out with his favorite NFL player and idol Harrison Smith, who signed a wall in the bedroom featuring his image, writing “To Andrew...Stay Strong!”

“Leukemia is a tough opponent, and Andrew has put up a brave fight for nearly three years. Thankfully he’s feeling pretty good right now and can fully enjoy this amazing day, because it’s one that he and our family will never forget,” said Andrew’s mother Ericka Rojas.

BrittiCares International was founded in 2004 by Shirell and Jamie Henderson and their then-10-year-old daughter Brittiana who had been diagnosed with cancer. Britt’s goal was to help other kids like her who were facing cancer. Today, her parents continue her legacy, creating “Imagine Me” bedrooms – spaces of hope – for children with cancer.

“It’s a privilege to join Kevin in supporting BrittiCares, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help brighten Andrew’s day. We hope his new dream bedroom brings him a lot of joy,” said Brenda Yang, senior vice president, Rally Health.

About BrittiCares

BrittiCares International is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to finding new and better ways to improve the quality of life for children who have been diagnosed with cancer. The inspiration of the organization came from a little girl named Brittiana Henderson who was first diagnosed with Osteogenic Sarcoma (bone cancer) at the age of 10 and later developed leukemia at age 12 where she fought courageously for one year all without complaining, and assisting other children with cancer to help them defeat the pernicious disease. Although Brittiana’s battle against Leukemia came to an end, the efforts of BCI have not diminished and have supported thousands of children battling cancer and their families.

About Rally Health, Inc.

Rally Health, Inc. is a consumer-centric digital health company that makes it easy for individuals to take charge of their health and collaborates with health plans, care providers, and employers to engage consumers. The company’s flagship offering is Rally®, a digital health platform featuring a suite of online and mobile solutions that help people manage their health and health care needs: Rally EngageSM focuses on personalized health and well-being support; Rally Choice® is a health benefits marketplace; and Rally Connect® offers care provider search and cost transparency. More than 30 million consumers have access to the Rally platform through more than 200,000 employers, and payers such as UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Health Alliance, and others. With offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver, the team behind Rally HealthSM has been working together since 2010 to transform the consumer health industry. For more information, please visit www.RallyHealth.com.


© Business Wire 2018
