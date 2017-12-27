Mipox : New Year Holiday Notice

New Year Holiday Notice
To our customers:
Please be informed that Mipox in Japan will be closed for the New Year holiday as follows,
・Shinjuku headquarter office:
Date: Dec 30, 2017 - Jan 4, 2018
Shinjuku office will close at 15 o'clock on Dec 29, 2017 and open to normal operation at 10:00-17:30 on Jan 5, 2018.
・Yamanashi plant:
Date: Dec 30, 2017 - Jan 4, 2018
Yamanashi plant will close at 15 o'clock on Dec 29, 2017 and open to normal operation at 10:00-17:15 on Jan 5, 2018.
・Kyoto plant:
Date: Dec 30, 2017 - Jan 4, 2018
Yamanashi plant will close at 16 o'clock on Dec 29, 2017 and open to normal operation at 10:00-17:15 on Jan 5, 2018.
If anything urgent comes up, please call our mobile phone.
