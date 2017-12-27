Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mipox : New Year Holiday Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 03:34am CET

New Year Holiday Notice

To our customers:

Please be informed that Mipox in Japan will be closed for the New Year holiday as follows,

・Shinjuku headquarter office:
Date: Dec 30, 2017 - Jan 4, 2018
Shinjuku office will close at 15 o'clock on Dec 29, 2017 and open to normal operation at 10:00-17:30 on Jan 5, 2018.

・Yamanashi plant:
Date: Dec 30, 2017 - Jan 4, 2018
Yamanashi plant will close at 15 o'clock on Dec 29, 2017 and open to normal operation at 10:00-17:15 on Jan 5, 2018.

・Kyoto plant:
Date: Dec 30, 2017 - Jan 4, 2018
Yamanashi plant will close at 16 o'clock on Dec 29, 2017 and open to normal operation at 10:00-17:15 on Jan 5, 2018.

If anything urgent comes up, please call our mobile phone.

Mipox Corporation published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 02:34:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12/26 WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Sanford Health getting bigger in weight loss with Twin Cities stores opening
12/26DJGLOBAL MARKETS : Hyundai Heavy Plummets, Dragging Kospi Down
12/26 ZYNGA : How to get rid of ads, or at least some, on a free game
12/26 TOYODA GOSEI : Notice regarding the Effects of Product Test Data Falsification by Toray Subsidiary on Toyoda Gosei Products
12/26 DIFFER : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
12/26 [JAPAN]"LINE LIVE 2017 : By the Numbers" With Summaries on User Behavior and Other Data Published to Commemorate the Service's Second Anniversary
12/26 LEOPALACE21 : Comments on certain media reports
12/26 AUROCH MINERALS : Final settlement proceeds received from Xtract Resources Plc
12/26 HONDA MOTOR : Sections of Derby Avenue, Boulevard reopened hours after afternoon accident
12/26 ZTE : Being focused and innovative, Embracing the best of times
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
2TESLA : TESLA : to make pickup truck after Model Y crossover
3Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
4Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
5APPLE : APPLE : faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.