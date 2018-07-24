Log in
Mirati Therapeutics To Present Updated Sitravatinib Clinical Data At The European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress

07/24/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced that two abstracts highlighting data from ongoing clinical studies of sitravatinib will be presented as Proffered Papers in oral presentations at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology October 19-23 in Munich, Germany.

Title: Stage 2 enrollment complete: Sitravatinib in Combination with Nivolumab in NSCLC Patients Progressing on Prior Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy
Presentation Topic: Proffered paper session - Immunotherapy of Cancer (ID 159)
Location: Hall A2 - Room 18, ICM München, Munich, Germany
Lecture Date and Time: October 22, 2018 at 12:06 p.m. - 12:18 p.m. CEST
Presentation Number: 1129O 
Presenter: Ticiana A. Leal, M.D.

Title: Sitravatinib demonstrates activity in patients with novel genetic alterations that inactivate CBL
Presentation Topic: Proffered paper session - Developmental therapeutics (ID 170)
Location: Hall B3 - Room 22, ICM München, Munich, Germany 
Lecture Date and Time: October 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. - 11:12 a.m. CEST
Presentation Number: 408O
Presenter: Lyudmila Bazhenova, M.D.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing product candidates to address the genetic, epigenetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Our precision oncology clinical programs utilize next-generation genomic testing to identify and select cancer patients who we believe would be most likely to benefit from targeted drug treatment. In immuno-oncology, we are advancing clinical programs where our product candidates have the potential to improve the immune environment of tumor cells and may enhance and expand the efficacy of existing cancer immunotherapy medicines when given in combination. Our pre-clinical programs include potentially first-in-class and best-in-class product candidates specifically designed to address mutations and tumors where few treatment options exist. We approach each of our discovery and development programs with a singular focus: to translate our deep understanding of the molecular drivers of cancer into better therapies and better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-therapeutics-to-present-updated-sitravatinib-clinical-data-at-the-european-society-for-medical-oncology-esmo-2018-congress-300685971.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
