Miss Georgia International, Kaylee Ewing, Crowned Miss International 2018

07/30/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

CHARLESTON, W.Va., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Georgia International, Kaylee Ewing, 21, of Dacula, Ga, was crowned Miss International 2018, Saturday, July 28 at the Annual Miss International Pageant held in Charleston, W.Va.  The three-hour event took place at The Clay Center, featuring more than 40 contestants from around the world competing in four categories, including interview, fitness-wear, fun fashion and evening gown.

Miss International 2018, Kaylee Ewing, of Georgia, is crowned by Miss International 2017, Kelsey Craft. (Photo credit: Paula Preston Photographer) (PRNewsfoto/International Pageants, Inc.)

The International Pageants system promotes community service with the majority of each contestant's competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform. A victim of sexual assault, Ewing launched BRAVE (www.ChooseBravery.com) in 2015 – which will serve as her platform -- to empower other victims. In 2017, she also lost her father unexpectedly and then expanded her mission to help all those facing life-altering events.  BRAVE focuses on educating and mentoring children facing hardship through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and similar organizations. The organization also advocates for sexual assault and rape victims via state legislation and provides comfort items to children, teens and women living in foster and shelter care.  

"The Miss International title and role will amplify my voice and help me spread my message of making courageous choices in the face of tragic, life changing events," said Ewing. "BRAVE is my life's mission, and this platform chose me. I am passionate about helping others choose bravery no matter their circumstances."

Ewing is entering her senior year at the University of Georgia where she is working toward a double major in Management Information Systems and Marketing.  She is the President of the Management Information Systems Advisory Board, a Presidential Scholarship Recipient, a member of the University of Georgia Tap Dawgs Dance Team, and enjoys traveling abroad and playing with her pet mini pig, Scout.

The Miss International Pageant system is owned and operated by Roanoke, Va.-based International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the newly launched Miss Pre-Teen International, and Miss Teen International and Mrs. International competitions.  Miss International showcases the achievements of women ages 19 to 30-years-old. For more information, visit www.miss-international.us.

Follow the International Pageants System on Twitter (@intlpageants), Instagram (@IntlPageants), Snapchat (@IntlPageants) and Facebook (@ IntlPageants) 

 

 

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miss-georgia-international-kaylee-ewing-crowned-miss-international-2018-300688413.html

SOURCE International Pageants, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
