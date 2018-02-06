Mission Bio Debuts Custom Panels for Tapestri

Mission Bio, Inc., a leader in single-cell DNA analysis and precision
genomics, today announced the launch of Tapestri Custom Panels, an
industry-first single-cell DNA capability that allows researchers and
clinicians to focus on the genetic mutations most impactful to their
research and patients. With a throughput of up to 10,000 cells per run,
Tapestri Custom Panels are compatible with a wide variety of samples
including cell lines, PBMCs, bone marrow, and fresh frozen solid tissue
nuclei, enabling researchers examining a range of complex diseases to
fully resolve clonal heterogeneity and mutational co-occurrence,
something previously impossible with bulk sequencing.
“Since our inception, researchers have come to us looking for a solution
that allows them to target the individual genes that are most important
to their specific area of study,” said Charlie Silver, Chief Executive
Officer of Mission Bio. “Since launching Tapestri, we have been able to
partner with the leading minds in single-cell genomics and the fight
against hematological malignancies to make discoveries that could one
day help realize the promise of precision medicine.”
Tapestri Custom Panel availability coincides with the announcement of
the winners of Mission Bio’s Custom Panel Grant Program, which provides
two research labs with funding to build a custom single-cell DNA panel
on the Tapestri platform and collaborate with Mission Bio for
single-cell mutational profiling. Joseph Boland and Lisa McReynolds,
M.D., Ph.D., from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and Aaron Viny,
M.D., from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, will be the first
Tapestri customers to have access to the Tapestri Platform and Tapestri
Custom Panels in their work.
“Winning this custom panel grant is exciting for the Levine Lab, as it
will further enable our active research in hematologic malignancies and
clonal hematopoiesis,” said Dr. Viny, Hematologic Oncologist and
Researcher at the Ross Levine laboratory at Memorial Sloan Kettering
Cancer Center. “We use cutting edge single-cell techniques like the
Tapestri Platform to give us insights into the selective advantages
certain mutations confer in hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells,
along with examining clonal heterogeneity including in the detection of
minimal residual disease.”
The Tapestri platform, which debuted in October 2017 and includes an
instrument, consumables and software, is a scalable, highly sensitive
and customizable precision genomics platform. Leveraging proprietary
microfluidics with throughput up to 10,000 cells and DNA accessibility
at the single-cell level, researchers and clinicians can now identify
with unprecedented scale and sensitivity the important differences among
cells within a patient sample that may impact disease progression and
treatment.
“We are excited to use the custom panel grant to apply single-cell
technology to research in dyskeratosis congenita (DC), an inherited bone
marrow failure syndrome caused by germline pathogenic variants in
telomere biology genes. Since DC patients can progress to
myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia after years of
cytopenias, we plan to use the Tapestri platform to better understand
the role that mutation acquisition has in disease transformation.” said
Boland, head of Scientific Operations at NCI.
Mission Bio has received several grants from the NIH, NSF and NHGR
supporting its work in single-cell biology. In October, the company
announced it’s Series
A funding to support the commercialization of Tapestri. Early access
customers Koichi Takahashi, M.D., from MD Anderson Cancer Center, and
Liwen Xu, Ph.D., from Stanford University, presented encouraging
preliminary data showing how single-cell DNA sequencing may have the
potential to detect minimal residual disease after complete remission, a
current limitation of bulk sequencing. A video of their presentations,
can be found here.
For more information on Tapestri, including videos and images, please
visit the company’s website.
About Mission Bio, Inc.
The Mission Bio Tapestri platform provides researchers a precision
genomics platform to support the discovery, development and delivery of
precision medicine. Our proprietary droplet microfluidics platform
enables scalable detection of genomic variability with access to DNA at
the single-cell level. The Tapestri platform includes our instrument,
consumables and software, which plug seamlessly into existing NGS
workflows. With Mission Bio, researchers have a highly sensitive and
customizable solution that is fully supported to enable meaningful
discoveries. missionbio.com
twitter.com/MissionBio
linkedin.com/company/3882975/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005532/en/