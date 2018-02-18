Mithril Resources Limited Nickel Cobalt Zinc Copper - Investor Update Presentation

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.



Snapshot



1. Drilling new bedrock EM conductors & high-grade nickel cobalt (Kurnalpi)



2. New targets along strike from +10% zinc + lead drill hits (Billy Hills)



3. Assessing new copper zinc targets (Southern Target Area)



4. $5M market cap



High grades at Kurnalpi



- Some of the historic drill intercepts;



o 42m @ 1.25% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 24 metres including 6m @ 1.78% nickel, 0.20% cobalt,



o 10m @ 0.70% nickel, 0.11% cobalt from 30 metres including 3m @ 0.92% nickel, 0.21% cobalt,



o 19m @ 1.08% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 33 metres including 6m @ 1.17% nickel, 0.11% cobalt,



o 20m @ 0.69% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 32 metres including 8m @ 0.96% nickel, 0.09% cobalt,



- Maximum values from any one single drill sample



o 2.04% nickel / 0.33% cobalt / 0.28% copper



- No apparent follow-up since original drilling in the mid 1990's



Attraction of Billy Hills



- Established high-grade zinc mining district



- Minimal recent exploration on Mithril's tenements



- Historic drill intersections represent priorities for immediate follow-up (i.e. Snake Bore)



- Ability to apply new exploration ideas - i.e. flanking positions / Western Block



About Mithril Resources Limited:



Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits.



Mithril are exploring for a range of high-value commodities (principally nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc) throughout the Meekatharra, West Kimberley and Kalgoorlie Districts of Western Australia.



The Company is also exploring South Australia’s far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel – copper deposits with OZ Minerals Limited.





