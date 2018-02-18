Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mithril Resources Limited Nickel Cobalt Zinc Copper - Investor Update Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2018 | 11:50pm CET
Nickel Cobalt Zinc Copper - Investor Update Presentation

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

Snapshot

1. Drilling new bedrock EM conductors & high-grade nickel cobalt (Kurnalpi)

2. New targets along strike from +10% zinc + lead drill hits (Billy Hills)

3. Assessing new copper zinc targets (Southern Target Area)

4. $5M market cap

High grades at Kurnalpi

- Some of the historic drill intercepts;

o 42m @ 1.25% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 24 metres including 6m @ 1.78% nickel, 0.20% cobalt,

o 10m @ 0.70% nickel, 0.11% cobalt from 30 metres including 3m @ 0.92% nickel, 0.21% cobalt,

o 19m @ 1.08% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 33 metres including 6m @ 1.17% nickel, 0.11% cobalt,

o 20m @ 0.69% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 32 metres including 8m @ 0.96% nickel, 0.09% cobalt,

- Maximum values from any one single drill sample

o 2.04% nickel / 0.33% cobalt / 0.28% copper

- No apparent follow-up since original drilling in the mid 1990's

Attraction of Billy Hills

- Established high-grade zinc mining district

- Minimal recent exploration on Mithril's tenements

- Historic drill intersections represent priorities for immediate follow-up (i.e. Snake Bore)

- Ability to apply new exploration ideas - i.e. flanking positions / Western Block

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B36C0I6Y



About Mithril Resources Limited:

Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits.

Mithril are exploring for a range of high-value commodities (principally nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc) throughout the Meekatharra, West Kimberley and Kalgoorlie Districts of Western Australia.

The Company is also exploring South Australia’s far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel – copper deposits with OZ Minerals Limited.



Source:

Mithril Resources Limited



Contact:

Mithril Resources Limited
E: [email protected]
T: +61-8-8132-8800
WWW: www.mithrilresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02/18BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Response to ASX Query Letter
AQ
02/18Chanel, Farfetch pair up for digital push at fashion label's stores
RE
02/18Global dividends hit record of $1.25 trillion in 2017, more to come
RE
02/18German carmakers in a spin ahead of diesel ban ruling
RE
02/18WAL MART STORES : Fourth Quarter FY18 Earnings Conference Call
PU
02/18NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Comprehensive Credit Reporting to deliver better outcomes for customer...
PU
02/18EXPONENT : International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO) Annual Meeting & Training Symposium
PU
02/18Topbetta Holdings Ltd Conducts $1M Placement
AW
02/18TOPBETTA HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : TBH) Conducts $1M Placement
AQ
02/18BROWARD SCHOOL SHOOTING : JetBlue offers to fly victims' families to area free
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Billion dollar diamond fraud case puts India's state banks in fo..
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DATA AGAINST DEHYDRATION: This Wireless Sweat Patch App Could Help Athletes, Air Fo..
3INFIGEN ENERGY LTD : INFIGEN ENERGY : Non-Executive Director Retirement
4FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Duluth property transactions fo..
5MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova Announces Upcoming Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudi..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.