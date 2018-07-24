Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitratech Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner’s Inaugural Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:12am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a proven technology partner in meeting the challenges facing corporate legal professionals and their organizations, today was recognized as a Visionary in Gartner’s July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management.

“Our long association and partnership with legal departments around the world has provided Mitratech unique insight into the changing role of the General Counsel into a highly visible strategic partner in managing risk across the enterprise,” said Jason Parkman, CEO, Mitratech. “We believe that Gartner recognizes this trend and the growing role of legal operations within the integrated risk management framework.”

Gartner states that “Integrated risk management enables simplification, automation and integration of strategic, operational and IT risk management processes and data.”

As leading legal departments have grown into strategic partners with the rest of the business, the need for technology that securely and rapidly extends legal operations and services across the business is increasingly prevalent.  Mitratech empowers clients to transform their legal department into a center of innovation and excellence using the world’s most intuitive, adaptable and flexible platform and solutions.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management, John A. Wheeler, Jie Zhang, Earl Perkins, 16 July 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT MITRATECH
Mitratech is a market-leading provider of legal and compliance software solutions for more than 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, representing almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. Mitratech’s portfolio of enterprise legal, compliance and risk management software includes: legal matter management, spend management, eBilling, legal hold, contracts management, risk management, information governance, and policy management. To learn more, visit www.mitratech.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sue Huss
Mitratech
[email protected]
619-379-4396

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aENVISION SOLAR INTERNATIONAL : State of California Awards New Multi-Year Contract to Envision Solar For EV ARC™ Transportable Solar Powered EV Charging Solutions
PU
11:38aCARREFOUR : Discover the Bio Experience – a new section at the Chambourcy hypermarket
PU
11:38aEBAY : and Square Capital Team Up to Provide eBay Sellers With Greater Access to Business Financing
PU
11:38aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Shire Plc AMENDMENT
PU
11:38aLEXISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS : to Present on “Tomorrow’s Technologists” Code Camp Before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce
BU
11:37aCRANE : Record sales, strong earnings propel Crane higher
AQ
11:36aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Play selects Ericsson to accelerate nationwide mobile network expansion in Poland
AQ
11:36aWindstream Enterprise SD-WAN achieves 1,000-customer milestone
GL
11:36aLUMIBIRD : Quantel Medical Opens up New Markets with Its Acquisition of ECM’s Medical Activities
BU
11:36aConstellis and lifeline response partnership announced
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
5BRITVIC PLC : BRITVIC : CO2 shortage takes fizz out of Britvic's summer sales

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.