Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation to be Honored With American Association of People With Disabilities Catalyst Award

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation has been selected by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) to be honored with the 2018 Catalyst Award at the AAPD Leadership Awards Gala in Washington, DC on March 13. The award recognizes the foundation’s efforts to empower youth with disabilities to lead productive lives.



AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation provided the initial and on-going funding to support the AAPD Summer Internship Program, now in its seventeenth year, which has placed nearly 300 college students with disabilities in internships in Congressional Offices, federal agencies, as well as the nonprofit and for profit sectors.

“As the founder and unparalleled supporter of the AAPD Summer Internship Program, Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation was the catalyst that not only ‘birthed’ the program, but transformed the lives of hundreds of college students with disabilities,” said Helena Berger, President and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). “Today, they continue their unwavering commitment to this program and youth with disabilities,” continued Berger.

Thanks to the foundation’s continued support, AAPD is launching an expansion of the Summer Internship Program into Atlanta, Georgia this summer as part of AAPD's long-term strategy to bring internship and professional development opportunities to college students with disabilities around the country. “For AAPD and so many of our interns,” stated Berger, “The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation is the spark that ignited extraordinary results!"

“The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation is honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Mr. Keijiro (Kent) Hora, Chief Representative of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in the Americas and President of the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation. “Throughout its 28 year history, the foundation has worked to support organizations like AAPD and the Summer Internship Program, to demonstrate that youth with disabilities can and should be fully included in society. In receiving this award,” continued Hora, “the foundation pledges to continue its work to be a catalyst to empower ‘possible’ for youth with disabilities, and make Changes for the Better in society.”

The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation, based in the Washington, DC area, was established in 1991 by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Mitsubishi Electric U.S. companies, which produce, sell and distribute a wide range of consumer, industrial, commercial and professional electronics products. The Foundation has contributed more than $15 million to organizations that are empowering young people with disabilities to lead more inclusive and productive lives.

To learn more, visit the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation’s website at www.MEAF.org.

The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability organization, AAPD advocates for full recognition of the rights of 57 million Americans with disabilities. To learn more, visit the AAPD website at www.aapd.com.