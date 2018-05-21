Log in
Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. in Cypress, CA Announces Executive Promotions

05/21/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

CYPRESS, Calif., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. promoted two senior-level executives, it was announced today by Keijiro Hora, chief representative, the Americas’ Region, president & CEO, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.  Mike Corbo was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mitsubishi Electric, US, Inc. and Erik Zommers was promoted to senior vice president and general manager of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., Elevator and Escalator Division.

Corbo began his career with Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc, Elevator and Escalator Division in 1986 and most recently led strategic business development while serving as executive vice president and general manager of the Division.

Zommers, who joined the elevator and escalator division in 1989, will take over the reins of the Elevator and Escalator Division from Corbo and will have overall responsibility for the business unit.

“The promotion of these two dedicated individuals aligns with our focus on strategic business development and innovation. These organizational changes ensure continued success in established lines of business, while preserving our reputation for high quality products and service, and allows us to enhance our offerings,” stated Hora. 

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., a US affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, manufactures cooling and heating products, elevators and escalators, data wall cubes, LCD digital signage monitors, industrial printers, professional photo printers and semiconductor devices. For additional information visit http://us.mitsubishielectric.com/en.

Media contact:
Robin Wachner
Director, Corporate Communications
Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.
714.220.6896 
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
