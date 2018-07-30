Mitsubishi Motors Announces Expansion of Field Operations

Mitsubishi
Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced plans to increase
its U.S. field operations from two zone offices to four, by adding new
regional offices headquartered in Cypress, California and Orlando,
Florida. Coming off the launch of two all-new vehicles, the Outlander
PHEV and the Eclipse
Cross, Mitsubishi Motors is continuing to demonstrate its commitment
to the U.S. market, which will largely focus on energizing and
supporting its national dealer base.
“Being part of the world’s largest automotive alliance, Mitsubishi is
poised to grow alongside our Nissan and Renault partners, and the
upcoming field operations expansion is the next step in the brand’s
evolution,” said Fred Diaz, president and chief executive officer, MMNA.
“Our dealers are at the core of our road to success, and we’re dedicated
to staying in tune with them and providing the level of support they
need.”
The field operations expansion announcement marks the first time since
2008 that MMNA has increased its regional network and comes at a pivotal
moment as the brand continues to ride the momentum of its fifth
consecutive year of annual sales growth. With about 360 dealers
nationwide, MMNA is making a concerted effort to engage its Dealer
Advisory Board now more than ever to ensure dealers are provided with
more resources, access and direct contact.
MMNA’s current field operations structure includes two regional offices
in Swedesboro, New Jersey and Irving, Texas.
For more on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all
research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in
the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a
network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the
development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered
automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery
electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has
been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact
the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in
Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks,
electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi
group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have
demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new
vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted
in Mitsubishi Motors’ DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious
drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace
change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its
new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its “Drive your Ambition”
tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a
reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers.
Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in
innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development,
bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the
world.
