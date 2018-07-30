Mitsubishi Motors Announces Expansion of Field Operations

New regional offices added to California and Florida

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced plans to increase its U.S. field operations from two zone offices to four, by adding new regional offices headquartered in Cypress, California and Orlando, Florida. Coming off the launch of two all-new vehicles, the Outlander PHEV and the Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi Motors is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to the U.S. market, which will largely focus on energizing and supporting its national dealer base.

“Being part of the world’s largest automotive alliance, Mitsubishi is poised to grow alongside our Nissan and Renault partners, and the upcoming field operations expansion is the next step in the brand’s evolution,” said Fred Diaz, president and chief executive officer, MMNA. “Our dealers are at the core of our road to success, and we’re dedicated to staying in tune with them and providing the level of support they need.”

The field operations expansion announcement marks the first time since 2008 that MMNA has increased its regional network and comes at a pivotal moment as the brand continues to ride the momentum of its fifth consecutive year of annual sales growth. With about 360 dealers nationwide, MMNA is making a concerted effort to engage its Dealer Advisory Board now more than ever to ensure dealers are provided with more resources, access and direct contact.

MMNA’s current field operations structure includes two regional offices in Swedesboro, New Jersey and Irving, Texas.

For more on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors’ DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its “Drive your Ambition” tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

