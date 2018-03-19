Mitsubishi Motors Launches National Campaign for the All-New Eclipse Cross – “A Classic Reborn”

Mitsubishi
Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today released its new marketing
campaign for the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross. With a reputation of being
fun to drive and advanced in technology, the Eclipse sports car was one
of Mitsubishi’s best-selling, iconic vehicles. Now, the Eclipse moniker
is being reborn with the same reputation for driving dynamics and
technology in the form of a crossover. The new advertising creative
capitalizes on the reinvigoration of the brand as well as the classic
vehicle and a classic song, both being reborn.
Mitsubishi Motors introduces all-new Eclipse Cross in dynamic marketing campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)
The latest spots began airing today and feature world-renowned musicians
Damien Escobar and William Joseph. Escobar is an Emmy award-winning
violinist, and Joseph is a pianist, recording artist, and producer whose
performances garner millions of views online. The spots feature the
musicians’ creative interpretation of the Twisted Sister classic rock
anthem, “I Wanna Rock” and position the vehicle as the CUV that has it
all with premium styling, intuitive technology and Super All-Wheel
Control (S-AWC) starting at $23,295.
“The juxtaposition of classical instruments playing a contemporary song
adds emotion and intrigue to the cinematic footage of the Eclipse
Cross,” said Francine Harsini, chief marketing officer, MMNA. “Eclipse
Cross is not your typical crossover; it is defiant and clever and offers
savvy show-and-tellers a vehicle that’s loaded with style and features
at a great price that demands to be seen much like this campaign.”
“You get a lot of bang for your buck with the Eclipse Cross –
distinctive styling, it’s fun-to-drive, and has a ridiculous amount of
technology. The product speaks for itself, we didn’t feel we needed to
create a false reality around it,” noted John Butler, chief creative
officer, Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.
The new Eclipse Cross spots also mark a return to network television for
the brand with prominent placement on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as
the highest media spend in 11 years. The media spend will include
television (network and cable), online video (Hulu and YouTube), outdoor
billboards, and digital. The spots are currently available at https://youtu.be/NQfV4z2anjk.
The Eclipse Cross will join the Outlander PHEV, Outlander Sport and
Outlander to form a formidable CUV lineup for Mitsubishi Motors. The
Eclipse Cross contains many all-new available features including a
1.5-liter direct-injection turbo-engine, dual-pane power sliding
panoramic roof, 7-inch smartphone link thin display audio with touchpad
controller, Head-Up Display (HUD), heated rear seats and the launch of
MITSUBISHI CONNECT, brand's new connected vehicle services program.
The 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is currently in dealerships. For more
information on the vehicle, please visit media.mitsubishimotors.com.
About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all
research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in
the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a
network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the
development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered
automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery
electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has
been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact
the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
