MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Bridge Maintenance Planned for Route 11 in Adair County

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, August 6, MoDOT crews will be closing Route 11 in Adair County for bridge maintenance. The road will be closing at 8:30 a.m. and reopening at 3:00 p.m. each day from August 6 till August 9. The road will be closed beginning at the intersection of Highway 11 and Seven Hills Way and ending at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway J.

Motorists may experience delays during this time. Please remember to always obey all work zone signs and personnel. Also, please put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.