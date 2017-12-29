Log in
MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Chestnut Railroad Bridge Project in Springfield Update for Week of January 1

12/29/2017 | 04:19pm CET

Southwest District Office 417.895.7600

December 29, 2017 08:23 AM

Chestnut Railroad Bridge Project in Springfield

Update for Week of January 1

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Short-term traffic stops on Chestnut Expressway during daytime hours west of bridge to allow dump trucks to cross the road.

Work Scheduled:

  • Hauling rock and dirt to northwest side of bridge
  • Building curb and gutter along north side of Chestnut Expressway east of bridge
  • Installing electrical components on east side of bridge
  • Building sidewalks on east side of bridge

Traffic Impacts:

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Short-term traffic stops during daytime hours on Chestnut Expressway west of bridge throughout the week. Flaggers will stop traffic to allow dump trucks to cross the road. Expect delays at times.
    • Plans to close Chestnut Expressway on Saturday, Jan. 6, have been cancelled. Contractor crews opted to use short-term traffic stops on Chestnut Expressway to complete the necessary work to haul rock and dirt from the south side of Chestnut to the north side where crews are building up the road bed to meet the new bridge.
  • CHESTNUT EXPRESSWAY TRAFFIC USING NEW RAILROAD BRIDGE:
    • Two westbound lanes open
    • One eastbound lane open
    • Delays occurring eastbound on Chestnut Expressway during afternoon rush hour
    • Drivers urged to use both eastbound lanes of Chestnut Expressway leading up to new bridge and then take turns merging into one lane near Belcrest Avenue
  • Drivers will need to use Rockhurst Street (take Belcrest Avenue one block north of Chestnut Expressway) to reach businesses in Chestnut Warehouse complex. Business entrance from Chestnut Expressway temporarily closed to make way for north 1/3 of new railroad bridge and to raise elevation for future business entrance.
  • McDaniel Street underneath new bridge open to traffic
  • Camera view of project

(Weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule.)

Project Summary:

  • Build a bridge on Chestnut Expressway over the railroad tracks west of Route 65
  • Build new roads on either side of Chestnut Expressway to provide access to area businesses
  • Install a new traffic signal at Ingram Mill Road and Chestnut Expressway
  • First phase of construction: June to December 2016. Prime contractor: D&E Blasting & Excavating, Nixa -- COMPLETED
  • Second phase of construction: January 2017 to November 2017. Prime contractor: Lehman Construction Company, California
  • Partnership project: Springfield, Greene County, Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad & MoDOT
  • Completion Date: Late February/early March 2018 (Completion date postponed due to delays in relocating utility lines.)
  • Total Project Cost: $14.8 million

END

(For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest)

(Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram|YouTube)

(For timely traffic information in the Springfield area, visitwww.ozarkstraffic.com)

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 15:19:10 UTC.

