MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Cinder Seal Operations to Close Route K in Shelby County

07/27/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be doing a cinder seal overlay on Route K in Shelby County. The road will be closed on August 1 and 2 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., with the road reopening each evening at 4:00 p.m. Work will be occurring between Missouri Route 151 and Missouri Route 15.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to always obey all work zone signs and personnel. Also, please put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.

Disclaimer

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 15:11:04 UTC
