MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain will impact travel

HANNIBAL - Freshly into the new year, Missouri Department of Transportation crews are ready for the winter storm that could cause havoc for motorists on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain, sleet, snow and ice are expected off and on all day Sunday in all 17 counties in MoDOT's Northeast District. 'A major concern is icing,' said MoDOT District Engineer Paula Gough. 'Because of the extreme cold the past two weeks, it will take longer for the ground temperatures to rise, and as a result, rain on the pavement could freeze even if temperatures are above freezing,' she explained. The condition of the roads will be very deceptive, and drivers are urged to use caution.

'This precipitation is forecasted to move into the area as freezing rain, yet in northeast Missouri we are expecting all forms of winter precipitation beginning early in the morning, throughout the entire day and into Sunday evening,' Gough said. She indicated crews will be out in advance if precipitation is forecasted.

Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention to weather conditions and avoid driving during freezing rain. Even treated roads that have salt will likely be icy as freezing rain hits the surface. For information on road conditions across the state, safe traveling tips, and other winter weather information, please visit www.modot.org.

While the safest thing to do during winter weather is to stay home, MoDOT reminds all motorists any time they are driving, put down the phone and always wear a seat belt.