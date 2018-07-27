Log in
MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : One-Lane Traffic Round the Clock as Work Begins to Connect Existing Route 76 to New Bridge

07/27/2018 | 11:12am EDT

Forsyth Area, Taney County - Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with temporary traffic signals regulating traffic on Route 76 at the Bull Shoals Lake bridge project east of Forsyth starting the week of August 6, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Originally, the plan called for Route 76 to be closed for up to two weeks to connect the new bridge into the existing highway. However, after hearing strong concerns from the community about the closing of the Route 76, MoDOT committed to work with its project contractor to minimize the impacts to the travelling public. MoDOT and the contractor developed an approach to keep traffic flowing during this part of the project.

It's expected the one-lane traffic and temporary traffic signals will remain in place for up to two weeks.

Mid-way through the process of building the new pavement connection, Route 76 traffic will move to the new bridge. However, one-lane traffic and the temporary traffic signals will remain in place until all the connecting pavement is complete.

Drivers can expect delays on Route 76 during this phase of the project. They are urged to allow plenty of extra travel time and expect backups on Route 76 approaching the bridge.

During the work, law enforcement officers will assist with traffic control during busy traffic times. Contractor crews along with law enforcement will assist first responders through the work zone during emergencies.

(Weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule.)

Project Summary:

  • Replace Bull Shoals Lake bridge with a new bridge west of the existing bridge
  • Build new connecting roadway to new bridge to Route 76 at end of bridge project
  • Completion Date: Fall 2018
  • Total Project Cost: $10.4 million

END

(For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest)

(Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram|YouTube)

Disclaimer

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 15:11:04 UTC
