MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Patching Operations Planned for Several Route in Montgomery County

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, MoDOT will be patching the following routes in Montgomery County from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please see the dates and locations below.

Montgomery County South Outer Road - August 1, one lane traffic from Warren County Line to Montgomery County Route Y.

Montgomery County Route E - August 2-6, one lane traffic from the North Outer Road to Montgomery County Route V.

Montgomery County Route V - August 7, one lane traffic from Montgomery County Route E to U.S. Route 161.

If you will be traveling through these areas, please obey all work zone signs and personnel and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.