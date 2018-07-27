MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Patching Operations Scheduled for Route H in Schuyler County

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, July 30, MoDOT crews will be performing patching operations on Route H in Schuyler County. the travel way will be reduced to one lane traffic from U.S. Route 136 to Route W in Schuyler County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to always obey all work zone signs and personnel. Also, please put fown your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.