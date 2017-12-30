Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Refer to www.modot.org for updated road conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2017 | 12:49am CET

For more information, contact MoDOT customer service at 1-888-275-6636

December 29, 2017 05:06 PM

Ralls County Route H CLOSED Due to Road Conditions

Refer to www.modot.org for updated road conditions

HANNIBAL - The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed Route H between U.S. 36 and MO 19 in Ralls County due to road conditions cause by winter weather. Routinely, when winter weather is occurring, MoDOT changes already installed signs along both highways to let driver know it is closed. Route H is a curvy, hilly road and is a regular 'cut through' for tractor trailers, many times because GPS sends the drive through that route. By closing the road, those commercial vehicles must use the major highways to get to their destinations. The road is open for local traffic only. Precipitation in the form of freezing mist continues to fall in many northern counties. Please limit travel, go slowly, and always wear your seat belt.

Road conditions are updated on www.modot.org.

Links to related information:

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 23:49:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23a Japan's top government spokesman says too early for BOJ to end stimulus - Nikkei
01:29a CITY OF SEATTLE WA : New Year’s Eve at Seattle Center
01:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
01:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01:09a MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES : State health department advises Missourians to take precautions against bitter cold temperatures
01:09a UK DEPARTMENT FOR CULTURE MEDIA AND SPORT : £60 million boost to UK children’s television
12:49a MODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Refer to www.modot.org for updated road conditions
12:41a TAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
12:39a CITY OF GALVESTON TX : Cold Weather Expected Beginning Sunday
12:28a Wall Street quiet on last trading day of a strong year
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Trump wants Postal Service to charge 'much more' for Amazon shipments
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : ’ receives 190 MW order in the U.S. and passes 10.5 GW in global ord..
3GOLD : Gold soars toward largest annual gain since 2010 on dollar boost
4KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL O&M SANCTIONED 17 CURRENT, FORMER EMPLOYEES OVER BRAZIL BRIBERY CASE: docu..
5DELL TECHNOLOGIES : DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Alexa Dell gets engaged in Hawai'i over holiday break with 12 carat ri..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.