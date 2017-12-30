MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Refer to www.modot.org for updated road conditions

For more information, contact MoDOT customer service at 1-888-275-6636

December 29, 2017 05:06 PM

Ralls County Route H CLOSED Due to Road Conditions

Refer to www.modot.org for updated road conditions

HANNIBAL - The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed Route H between U.S. 36 and MO 19 in Ralls County due to road conditions cause by winter weather. Routinely, when winter weather is occurring, MoDOT changes already installed signs along both highways to let driver know it is closed. Route H is a curvy, hilly road and is a regular 'cut through' for tractor trailers, many times because GPS sends the drive through that route. By closing the road, those commercial vehicles must use the major highways to get to their destinations. The road is open for local traffic only. Precipitation in the form of freezing mist continues to fall in many northern counties. Please limit travel, go slowly, and always wear your seat belt.

Road conditions are updated on www.modot.org.