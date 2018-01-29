MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Route 47 Missouri River Bridge Update (01/29)

For more information, contact Customer Service at 1-888-275-6636
January 29, 2018 12:38 PM
Route 47 Missouri River Bridge Update (01/29)
Crews will close one lane on the Route 47 Missouri River Bridge later this week to pour concrete for the new bridge. One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31. Flaggers will be on hand to direct motorists through the lane closure. All work is weather permitting. For more information on the Route 47 Missouri River Bridge project, go to http://www.modot.org/stlouis/major_projects/Route47MissouriRiverBridge/.
