MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Route B in Perry and Cape Girardeau County Closed for Bridge Maintenance

Route B in Perry and Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge deck repairs.
This bridge is located over Apple Creek between County Road 630 and Route KK.
Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, Aug. 1 and Thursday, Aug. 2 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
