MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Route E in Iron County to CLOSE for Pipe Replacement

01/03/2018 | 05:34pm CET

WILLOW SPRINGS - Route E in Iron County will be CLOSED as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway.

This section of roadway is located between Route 21 to the Madison County line.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be OPEN TO LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY and will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

###

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 16:34:03 UTC.

