MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : St. Louis Work Zones for January 4-10

St. Louis Work Zones for January 4-10

ST. LOUIS - Cold weather has again delayed planned traffic shifts scheduled for this week on the Interstate 64/Interstate 55 bridge across the Mississippi River (the Poplar Street Bridge). Drivers should be aware of upcoming long-term traffic shifts starting next week.

The following is the current schedule for the work, weather permitting:

Monday, January 8 - Crews will close an additional eastbound lane across the Mississippi River starting at 8 p.m. Only one lane will be open across the river until 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 9.

Tuesday, January 9 - Crews will once again close an additional eastbound lane on the bridge to install barrier wall along the far left lane, starting at 8 p.m. Only one lane will be open across the river. When the second lane reopens by 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, the far left lane on the eastbound bridge will remain closed around the clock until the end of December 2018.

Wednesday, January 10 - Crews will close two westbound lanes across the bridge at 8 p.m. One lane will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, January 11; the far left westbound lane across the bridge will remain closed until the end of December 2018.

For additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

I-55, St. Louis City, the ramp from northbound I-55/westbound I-44 to eastbound I-64 at the Poplar Street Bridge closed through February.

I-64, St. Louis City, two lanes closed eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois until summer 2018.

I-64, St. Louis City, one lane closed westbound across the Poplar Street Bridge, starting Wednesday through December 2018.

Route 94, St. Charles County, the westbound ramp to eastbound Route 364 is narrowed through spring 2018.

Please see the list of daily road closures, weather permitting:

Thursday, January 4

I-270, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m., one lane closed southbound between Route 100 and I-55.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Vance Road and South Highway Drive.

Friday, January 5

I-270, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m., one lane closed southbound between Route 100 and I-55.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Vance Road and South Highway Drive.

Saturday, January 6

No scheduled work zone closures

Sunday, January 7

No scheduled work zone closures

Monday, January 8

I-64, St. Louis City, 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, one additional lane (three total) closed eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge.

I-270, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m., one lane closed southbound between Route 100 and I-55.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Vance Road and South Highway Drive.

I-55, Jefferson County, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Route A and the St. Genevieve County Line.

Tuesday, January 9

I-64, St. Louis City, 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, one additional lane (three total) closed eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge.

I-270, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m., one lane closed southbound between Route 100 and I-55.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Vance Road and South Highway Drive.

I-55, Jefferson County, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Route A and the St. Genevieve County Line.

Wednesday, January 10