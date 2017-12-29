MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Dallas County Route M CLOSED in Various Locations January 9-11

What: MoDOT crews replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath Route M near Charity

When/Where:

Between West Hogeye Loop and East Hogeye Loop - 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9

Between Forkner's Hill Road and North Forkner's Hill Road - 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 10

Between Goose Creek Road and Windmill Drive - 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, January 11

Traffic Impacts: Road closed where crews are set up working. Drivers can get to entrances on either side of the closings, but cannot drive through the work zones. Drivers urged to find alternate routes during the work.

(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.)

