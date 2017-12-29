Log in
MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Dallas County Route M CLOSED in Various Locations January 9-11

12/29/2017 | 04:19pm CET

What: MoDOT crews replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath Route M near Charity

When/Where:

  • Between West Hogeye Loop and East Hogeye Loop - 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9
  • Between Forkner's Hill Road and North Forkner's Hill Road - 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 10
  • Between Goose Creek Road and Windmill Drive - 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, January 11

Traffic Impacts: Road closed where crews are set up working. Drivers can get to entrances on either side of the closings, but cannot drive through the work zones. Drivers urged to find alternate routes during the work.

(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.)

END

(For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest)

(Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram|YouTube)

(For timely traffic information in the Springfield area, visit www.ozarkstraffic.com)

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 15:19:10 UTC.

