MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Henry County Route HH CLOSED North of Montrose, Tuesday, Jan. 30 for Pipe Work

Henry County Route HH CLOSED North of Montrose, Tuesday, Jan. 30 for Pipe Work

Where: Henry County Route HH north of Montrose between Southwest County Road 550 and Southwest County Road 700

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30

What: Route HH will be CLOSED on Jan. 30 to allow MoDOT crews to replace a deteriorating drain pipe underneath the road

Traffic Impacts:

Both Route HH lanes CLOSED Jan. 30 where crews are working

Drivers will have access to entrances at either end of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone

No signed detour

Drivers should find alternate route

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

(For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest)

