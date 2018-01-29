Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Henry County Route HH CLOSED North of Montrose, Tuesday, Jan. 30 for Pipe Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2018 | 08:39pm CET

Henry County Route HH CLOSED North of Montrose, Tuesday, Jan. 30 for Pipe Work

Where: Henry County Route HH north of Montrose between Southwest County Road 550 and Southwest County Road 700

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30

What: Route HH will be CLOSED on Jan. 30 to allow MoDOT crews to replace a deteriorating drain pipe underneath the road

Traffic Impacts:

  • Both Route HH lanes CLOSED Jan. 30 where crews are working
  • Drivers will have access to entrances at either end of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone
  • No signed detour
  • Drivers should find alternate route

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

(For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest)

(Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram|YouTube)

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 19:39:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:06p U.S. Spending Rises in December; Saving Rate Lowest Since 2005 -- 2nd Update
09:04p IPPA IOWA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : 2018 Iowa Pork Regional Conferences announced
09:03p Stocks slip as Treasury yields hit three-year highs
08:57p Global stocks slip as Treasury yields hit three-year highs
08:57p Global stocks slip as Treasury yields hit three-year highs
08:55p Nations Best Track Stars Head to the Finals of the 44th Annual Colgate Womens Games
08:45p Kelly Auto Group Receives Dealer Raters 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award
08:44p UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING : Volunteers Needed for Wyoming State Science Fair at UW in March
08:39p MODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Route 47 Missouri River Bridge Update (01/29)
08:39p MODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : TRAFFIC ALERT Henry County Route HH CLOSED North of Montrose, Tuesday, Jan. 30 for Pipe Work
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sanofi beats Novo to buy Ablynx for $4.8 billion in biotech M&A boom
2SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG : SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Preliminary Key Financial Figures for..
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : wins FDA's breakthrough therapy label for autism drug
4APPLE : Apple sensor supplier AMS shares jump on raised growth outlook
5ANGLO AMERICAN : ANGLO AMERICAN : sale of New Largo in South Africa

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.