MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Route 14 CLOSING Scheduled for Feb. 13 CANCELLED

Route 14 CLOSING Scheduled for Feb. 13 CANCELLED

What: Road closed to allow MoDOT crews to replace deteriorating drain pipes underneath the roads

Where/When:

CANCELLED -- Route 14 east of Lawrence/Christian county line near McKinley from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13

Lawrence County Route ZZ east of Route K near Marionville from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14

Traffic Impacts: Road closed where crews are set up working. Drivers can get to entrances on either side of the closing, but cannot drive through the work zone. Drivers urged to find alternate routes during the work.

(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.)

