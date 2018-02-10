MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Route 14 CLOSING Scheduled for Feb. 13 CANCELLED

Route 14 CLOSING Scheduled for Feb. 13 CANCELLED
What: Road closed to allow MoDOT crews to replace deteriorating drain pipes underneath the roads
Where/When:
-
CANCELLED -- Route 14 east of Lawrence/Christian county line near McKinley from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13
-
Lawrence County Route ZZ east of Route K near Marionville from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14
Traffic Impacts: Road closed where crews are set up working. Drivers can get to entrances on either side of the closing, but cannot drive through the work zone. Drivers urged to find alternate routes during the work.
(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.)
END
(For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest)
(Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram|YouTube)
(For timely traffic information in the Springfield area, visit www.ozarkstraffic.com)
MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2018 01:55:01 UTC.