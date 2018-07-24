Log in
Mobile BayBears : BayBears make noise in seventh but can't climb back

07/24/2018

PEARL, Miss. (July 23, 2018) -The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, scored three runs in the seventh inning but could not climb out of an early hole in a 7-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves in the series opener Monday night at Trustmark Park.

The BayBears (48-50 overall, 11-19 second half) entered the seventh inning trailing 7-0. With two outs in the frame, Brandon Sandovalhit an RBI double to get Mobile on the board. Two batters later, Bo Wayhit a two-run single, but the BayBears ended up leaving the bases loaded in the frame.

Max Fried (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, gave up just one walk and one infield single, and struck out 10 batters in his second Major League rehabilitation start. Mississippi (45-55, 16-14) gave up him seven runs of support, including a four-run fifth inning.

Jose Rodriguez(6-8) took the loss in a five-inning start. He retired nine consecutive batters before giving up the four runs in the fifth to end his outing.

Jose Rojaswent 0-for-4, snapping his 19-game on-base streak.

With Monday's loss, the BayBears have now dropped a franchise-record 11 straight games.

The BayBears continue the five-game road series against Mississippi Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander(0-4, 4.01 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Michael Mader (2-2, 2.76 ERA) for the Braves. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv(Mississippi feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:45 p.m.

The BayBears return home Saturday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game ticketsand ticket packagesare currently on sale. Group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

About the Mobile BayBears

The Mobile BayBears are the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and play their games at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The BayBears were founded in 1997 and have won four Southern League titles in 1998, 2004, 2011, and 2012. Additionally, the 1998 and 2011 championship squads were named Minor League Team of the Year by Baseball America. More than 160 former BayBears have reached the Major League level, including All-Stars Max Scherzer, Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Peavy, Carlos Gonzalez, and Justin Upton. For more information on the Mobile BayBears and Hank Aaron Stadium, please visit MobileBayBears.com, call (251) 479-BEAR (2327), or contact Steve Goldberg via email at [email protected].

###

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

Disclaimer

Mobile BayBears published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 04:12:01 UTC
