Mobile BayBears : BayBears make noise in seventh but can't climb back

PEARL, Miss. (July 23, 2018) -The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, scored three runs in the seventh inning but could not climb out of an early hole in a 7-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves in the series opener Monday night at Trustmark Park.

The BayBears (48-50 overall, 11-19 second half) entered the seventh inning trailing 7-0. With two outs in the frame, Brandon Sandovalhit an RBI double to get Mobile on the board. Two batters later, Bo Wayhit a two-run single, but the BayBears ended up leaving the bases loaded in the frame.

Max Fried (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, gave up just one walk and one infield single, and struck out 10 batters in his second Major League rehabilitation start. Mississippi (45-55, 16-14) gave up him seven runs of support, including a four-run fifth inning.

Jose Rodriguez(6-8) took the loss in a five-inning start. He retired nine consecutive batters before giving up the four runs in the fifth to end his outing.

Jose Rojaswent 0-for-4, snapping his 19-game on-base streak.

With Monday's loss, the BayBears have now dropped a franchise-record 11 straight games.

The BayBears continue the five-game road series against Mississippi Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander(0-4, 4.01 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Michael Mader (2-2, 2.76 ERA) for the Braves. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv(Mississippi feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:45 p.m.

