Mobile Crane Market in APAC - Focus on Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the mobile
crane market in APAC. This new report will provide new insights
into the market for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape in the context of the global
environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest data
available.
The upgraded research report on the mobile crane market in APAC is an
integral part of Technavio’s construction
portfolio. The construction sector plays a pivotal role in the economic
progress of a country as it has connections with other key industries,
creating investment opportunities across the entire economic spectrum.
Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the
construction market, covering different regions and top industry
segments. Some of the topics covered include prefabricated construction,
automatic doors, faucets, and excavators.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the mobile
crane market in APAC projected that among all the countries in
APAC, China would be the largest market for mobile cranes during the
forecast period. The government of China’s focus on increasing the
quality of the country’s existing infrastructure is a significant factor
that will result in this region’s high growth potential.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“Rapidly growing urban population in APAC will lead to a rise in demand
for public infrastructure and housing units. Growing focus on the
development and upgradation of existing infrastructure is the key driver
for the growth of this market. This increase in investment is
anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.”
Technavio’s new report on the mobile crane market in APAC will evaluate
the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four
years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving growth
-
Key emerging trends
-
Competitive landscape and market share of the key players
-
Opportunity analysis and factors impeding growth
The report on the mobile crane market in APAC for the period 2018-2022
is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of
purchase.
