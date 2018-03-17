Mobile Crane Market in APAC - Focus on Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the mobile crane market in APAC. This new report will provide new insights into the market for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape in the context of the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest data available.

The upgraded research report on the mobile crane market in APAC is an integral part of Technavio’s construction portfolio. The construction sector plays a pivotal role in the economic progress of a country as it has connections with other key industries, creating investment opportunities across the entire economic spectrum. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the construction market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include prefabricated construction, automatic doors, faucets, and excavators.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the mobile crane market in APAC projected that among all the countries in APAC, China would be the largest market for mobile cranes during the forecast period. The government of China’s focus on increasing the quality of the country’s existing infrastructure is a significant factor that will result in this region’s high growth potential.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “Rapidly growing urban population in APAC will lead to a rise in demand for public infrastructure and housing units. Growing focus on the development and upgradation of existing infrastructure is the key driver for the growth of this market. This increase in investment is anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.”

Technavio’s new report on the mobile crane market in APAC will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving growth

Key emerging trends

Competitive landscape and market share of the key players

Opportunity analysis and factors impeding growth

The report on the mobile crane market in APAC for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

