Mobile World Congress 2018 Days 2 and 3 Exhibitor News Recap

Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest gathering for the mobile
industry, takes place 26 February – 1 March 2018 in Barcelona.
Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for MWC18.
Breaking news releases and online press kits are available on the
official Exhibitor
Online News Center and http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/.
Listed below is the MWC18 exhibitor news recap for Days 2 and 3.
02/28/2018 - 09:20 AM
Keysight
Technologies, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA Sign Memorandum of Understanding
to Extend Existing Collaboration in 5G Technology
02/28/2018 - 06:09 AM
Total
Launches TOTAL eWallet, an Innovative Service Station Payment Service in
Conjunction with Worldline
02/28/2018 - 03:01 AM
GSMA
and ICANN Sign Memorandum of Understanding at GSMA Mobile World Congress
02/28/2018 - 03:00 AM
Marfeel
Cuts Publishers’ Page Loads to 0.7 Seconds
02/28/2018 - 01:00 AM
Zain
and DOCOMO Digital Partner with Google's Apigee Platform to Introduce an
API Platform to Boost Zain's Digital Strategy
02/28/2018 - 12:00 AM
Visa’s
Everywhere Initiative Calls on Global FinTechs to Participate in 2018
Program
02/28/2018 - 12:00 AM
Taoglas
Launches Revolutionary Lightweight, Rugged Antennas for Automotive,
Drone Markets
02/27/2018 - 11:00 PM
SpotX
Infographic Reveals Growth of Connected TV Advertising in Europe
02/27/2018 - 11:00 PM
Mastercard
Uses Facebook Messenger To Help Small Businesses Go Digital
02/27/2018 - 10:00 PM
Ooredoo
Maldives Accelerates “Ooredoo Next” Growth, Announces New Channel on Its
Digital Engagement Platform, In Partnership With FastForward.ai
02/27/2018 - 10:00 PM
XSun
Selects Sierra Wireless Device-to-Cloud IoT Solution for Solar-Powered
Autonomous Drone
02/27/2018 - 09:59 PM
Smartify
CIC and MOBGEN, part of Accenture Interactive, Win GLOMO Award for
Augmented Reality and Art Recognition App “SMARTIFY”
02/27/2018 - 09:00 PM
TDK
to acquire Chirp Microsystems, aiming for leadership in ultrasonic
sensing solutions
02/27/2018 - 08:55 PM
OSF
Global Services Partners with Kumbaya to Connect the Unconnected
02/27/2018 - 04:30 PM
Airspan
and Sprint Selected as the Winner of "Best Mobile Technology
Breakthrough" at GLOMO 2018 Awards
02/27/2018 - 01:05 PM
PCTEL
Demonstrates 5G mmWave Testing Solution at MWC
02/27/2018 - 12:30 PM
HARMAN
Adds Harman Kardon Astra with Amazon Alexa to Lineup of Voice Controlled
Speakers
02/27/2018 - 11:40 AM
ASUS
Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018
02/27/2018 - 08:45 AM
T-Mobile
Building Out 5G in 30 Cities This Year…and That’s Just the Start
02/27/2018 - 08:00 AM
GSMA
Announces Winners for 2018 GLOMO Awards
02/27/2018 - 06:15 AM
Sprint
to Deploy Samsung’s New 5G-Ready Massive MIMO Solutions to Increase
Gigabit Speeds and Capacity
02/27/2018 - 05:57 AM
Spirent
Collaborates to Demonstrate World’s First 5G Over-the-Air Massive MIMO
Beamforming RF Test Bed
02/27/2018 - 05:00 AM
TTS-Wireless
Announces Successful Deployment of IMNOS with T-Mobile US
02/27/2018 - 04:30 AM
REDMINT
NETWORK Launches Loud ML Deep Learning API for Linux in the US in
Partnership with InfluxData
02/27/2018 - 03:00 AM
Keysight
Technologies, DatangMobile Demonstrate 5G-New Radio Solutions at Mobile
World Congress 2018
02/27/2018 - 03:00 AM
Sunsea
Telecommunications Uses Ayla IoT Platform for Chinese Service Providers'
IoT Initiatives
02/27/2018 - 03:00 AM
Vertiv
to Provide Energy Savings as a Service to Telefónica
02/27/2018 - 01:00 AM
TeleScope
Application on NoviFlow’s NoviSwitches Uses AI to Enable Real-Time
Visibility into Video Flows in Live Networks
02/27/2018 - 01:00 AM
IAB
Research Identifies Opportunities for Brands to Engage with Consumers
Throughout the Day During Their Own ‘Personal Prime Times’
02/27/2018 - 01:00 AM
Alibaba
Cloud Launches Cloud and AI Solutions in Europe to Meet Changing Needs
in Digital Transformation
02/27/2018 - 12:55 AM
xRAN
Forum Merges With C-RAN Alliance to Form ORAN Alliance
02/27/2018 - 12:05 AM
Coriant
Forms Executive Advisory Board
02/27/2018 - 12:00 AM
ZTE
and InfoVista Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement for SD-WAN
02/27/2018 - 12:00 AM
MultiPhy
Boosts Next Generation 5G Wireless Networks with 100G Single-Wavelength
PAM4 DSP IC
02/27/2018 - 12:00 AM
Quuppa
Launches Powerful Tag Module for Precision Location
02/27/2018 - 12:00 AM
Taoglas
Launches Efficient Online Ordering and Customization Services for
Antennas, Cables
02/27/2018 - 12:00 AM
Avast
and Vodafone Partner to Provide Mobile and Family Security
02/27/2018 - 12:00 AM
Avast:
Consumers at Risk of Financial Loss as Mobile Banking Trojans Threaten
to Spread Confusion Worldwide
02/27/2018 - 12:00 AM
Visa
Expands Global Network of Partners to Promote Contactless Payments in
Public Transportation
02/27/2018 - 12:00 AM
InfoVista
Partners with Nuage Networks Over Application-Centric SD-WAN
02/26/2018 - 11:00 PM
CSG
Supports Rain’s Digital Disruption
02/26/2018 - 11:00 PM
Fortumo
Launches Trident: an Open Bundling Platform for Co-Marketing
02/26/2018 - 11:00 PM
Skyworks
Launches SkyOne® LiTE
02/26/2018 - 11:00 PM
Latest
GSMA Report Highlights Success of Mobile Money with over 690 Million
Accounts Worldwide
02/26/2018 - 10:30 PM
CommScope
and Nokia Team Up to Reduce Active DAS Solution Complexity
02/26/2018 - 10:05 PM
Mobile
World Congress 2018 Day 1 Exhibitor News Recap
02/26/2018 - 10:00 PM
Girbau
Selects Sierra Wireless Device-to-Cloud IoT Solution to Transform
Commercial Laundry Machines
02/26/2018 - 10:00 PM
Telefónica
Deutschland Selects Gemalto Solution to Deliver Identity Verification
Service
02/26/2018 - 10:00 PM
Gemalto
Enables Swift and Secure Creation of Trusted Digital Identities
02/26/2018 - 09:00 PM
Solo
Energy Launches FlexiGrid Built on Asavie IoT Connect to Transform the
Renewable Energy Market
02/26/2018 - 03:01 PM
ADDING
MULTIMEDIA Lenovo™ Sees Intelligence Transforming Everything at MWC
2018, From Devices to Data Center
02/22/2018 - 11:55 PM
Mobile
World Congress 2018 Pre-show Exhibitor News Recap
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006656/en/