Molex : Showcases Next-Generation Optical Solutions at OFC 2018

Molex
will highlight next-generation optical interconnect, wavelength
management, optoelectronic and optical subsystem solutions for dynamic
high-bandwidth telecommunications and network infrastructure at the
Optical Networking and Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC
2018), March 11-15, 2018 at the San Diego (CA) Convention Center in
booth 2512.
“Today’s communications network demands greater bandwidth to meet rising
global data traffic. High-speed optical transceivers, flexible and
scalable optical transport products, compact connectors and fiber
management are all vital capabilities to build high-bandwidth and
high-density communication equipment to serve telecom, enterprise and
hyperscale data centers,” said Doug Busch, vice president and general
manager, optical solutions at Molex.
Product technology highlights in booth 2512 include:
-
Molex’s full portfolio of optical
transceiver products, covering
high-speed data center, wireless xHaul and metro/aggregation optical
networking applications with data rates up to 100 Gbps.
-
Molex’s full
portfolio of Wavelength Management products such as mux/demux,
optical amplification, monitoring, switching and routing components,
modules and subsystems.
-
MPO
data center optical solutions that support more efficient
integration of high-performance networks and can eliminate redundant
cabling when required.
In addition to the product highlights, Molex will feature several
public and private demos, including:
-
OptoConnect
Optical Enclosures – A replacement technology for patch cord-based
cross connections, OptoConnect optical management solutions simplify
complex fiber mapping while greatly reducing intra-system cabling
footprints in advanced network architectures.
-
Fiber
Management Solutions for COBO Based Optical Engines – A COBO*
module-based reference layout board including high-density front panel
Optical EMI shielding adapters, blind mating optical backplane
interconnect and on-card optical cabling featuring FlexPlane
technology will highlight how system vendors can implement COBO on
board optical module-based architectures.
* Visit the
consortium for on board optics booth 5440 for COBO-related information.
-
Quad
Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) System – This
system will showcase how the eight-lane electrical interface operates
up to 25 Gbps NRZ modulation or 56 Gbps PAM-4, with feasibility of 112
Gbps PAM-4, in support of the growth in future bandwidth needs.
The following demos are by appointment only.
Please contact Molex to schedule.
-
100G
PAM-4 DWDM QSFP28 and 100G FR QSFP28 will demonstrate an industry
leading 100G PAM-4 DWDM QSFP28 transceiver product solutions
supporting data center interconnects, as well as high-bandwidth
wireless and wireline back haul applications. To expand the reach of
the DWDM transceiver, Molex will also showcase the subsystem, which
features automatic span loss detection, gain compensation and
dispersion compensation. In compliance with 100G Lambda Multi-Source
Agreement (MSA), Molex will demonstrate 100G FR QSFP28.
-
C+L
band EDFA and Raman Amplifier with DGE will highlight how Dynamic
Gain Equalizer (DGE) can greatly reduce accumulated gain error,
eliminate dynamic gain ripple and lower the noise. Molex has developed
a very compact and low-loss DGE that can be directly integrated into
an amplifier module to improve its performance.
-
Mini-hybrid
amplifier components for coherent signal boosting expand the
mini-hybrid amplifier component offering with a series of new products
that integrate more functions or in smaller form factors.
Molex will also participate in several speaking engagements and
technical sessions:
-
The iNEMI Optoelectronics Technology Integration Group is hosting a
one-day session coinciding with OFC 2018 on Monday, March 12th
in room 22 on the upper level. During the afternoon working session,
Tom Marrapode from Molex will co-present on the status of the
Singlemode Expanded Beam Connector Board Level Optical Interconnects
Project he leads. Session meetings are free and open to all interested
parties. Registration for an OFC Exhibit Pass Plus badge is required.
-
Molex’s Ryan Yu will join other industry experts in a panel discussion
on 5G
wireless optical technologies.
-
Molex will jointly release a white paper at OFC 2018 with other
QSFP-DD MSA members on the topics of QSFP-DD module thermal management
strategies and capabilities in high-performance.
As a founder-promoter of the QSFP-DD and the SFP-DD Multi-Source
Agreement, Molex invites conference attendees to preview the following
demonstration in the Ethernet Alliance (EA) booth 2648 and OIF booth
5525:
-
SFP-DD MSA with Finisar will showcase the new SFP-DD electrical
interface, which comprises a module and cage/connector system
targeting support up to 3.5W optical modules in an enterprise
environment. The innovative interface is designed to support two lanes
that operate up to 25 Gbps NRZ or 56 Gbps PAM-4 per lane modulation –
providing aggregate bandwidth of 50 Gbps NRZ or 112 Gbps PAM-4 with
excellent signal integrity. In combination, an SFP-DD server port and
QSFP-DD switch ports can effectively double port density in network
applications. The SFP-DD port is backward compatible with legacy SFP
and SFP+ style cables, modules and AOCs, and all new SFP-DD electrical
interfaces.
Molex joins fellow OIF members attending OFC 2018 to demonstrate 112G
Common Electrical Interface (CEI) solutions over a range of channel
reaches and modulations. Live technology demonstrations featuring
Molex solutions include:
-
CEI-56G VSR SerDes with Module demo incorporates multiple
silicon supplier products operating over a 56 Gbps PAM-4 VSR
(chip-to-module) link as per the recently released CEI 4.0
specification. This full link demo utilizes Molex’s zQSFP, a
CEI-56G-VSR interface, to electrically drive interoperating optical
modules.
-
CEI-112G-LR SerDes: Passive Cables highlights the work by the
OIF to define an interoperability standard for a serial electrical
channel capable of driving 112 Gbps per lane. This demonstration,
which establishes early stage feasibility for this topology, utilizes
Molex’s QSFP-DD (Double Density) passive copper cable.
Please visit the Molex booth at OFC 2018 or http://www.connector.com/solutions/ofc
to explore next-generation, high-speed, high-density optical solutions.
To learn more about how you can become a part of the Molex innovation,
please visit booth 5344-CZT.
About Molex:
Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic
solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40
countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many
markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical,
industrial, automotive and commercial vehicle. For more information,
please visit www.molex.com.
