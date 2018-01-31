Mona Bagga, MD Brings New Technologies and Expertise in Cataract Surgery and Glaucoma Treatment to Legacy Ophthalmology Practice in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- San Jose may be known as the capital of Silicon Valley, but Dr. Mona Bagga hopes it will also be known as the capital of vision correction.

Mona Bagga, MD, a board certified ophthalmologist with fellowship training in cataracts and glaucoma, is joining Eye Medical Clinic in San Jose, Calif., significantly expanding its offerings.

"I'm excited to join Dr. Sullivan and the amazing team to help bring the practice to the next level with innovative procedures for glaucoma and cataracts," said Dr. Bagga. "The practice has a great history, but in many ways I feel like it's a newborn that I get to help raise. I'm excited to bring pioneering procedures to restore sight and improve lives."

Leading-edge Surgeon

Dr. Bagga has deep experience in cataract and glaucoma treatment. In addition to thousands of conventional glaucoma surgeries, Dr. Bagga has performed many minimally-invasive glaucoma procedures using iStent, Trabectome, and Canaloplasty. She was the first surgeon in Arizona to perform the iStent procedure for glaucoma.

She has been performing cataract surgery since 1996 and has completed more than 10,000 successful procedures, including laser-assisted cataract surgery with premium lens implants. She was one of the first two surgeons in the United States to implant the Tecnis Toric Lens.

Dr. Bagga is involved in clinical research and has authored numerous publications, lectured internationally, and served as an investigator in clinical trials.

"We are excited to have Dr. Bagga join our team of top eye doctors here at Eye Medical Clinic," said Dr. John Sullivan, board certified ophthalmologist. "She brings tremendous experience and skill as well as new techniques and procedures that will help Eye Medical Clinic better serve its patients, now and in the future."

Dr. Bagga is well-respected in her field and is a highly sought-after surgeon. "I am very excited to move to the San Jose area," said Dr. Bagga. "My vision matches very well with the vision of Eye Medical Clinic. There is a lot of potential for growth and I can't wait to jump in."

Eye Medical Clinic is a comprehensive ophthalmology and optometry practice with deep roots in San Jose and has served patients for more than 70 years.

