Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mona Bagga, MD Brings New Technologies and Expertise in Cataract Surgery and Glaucoma Treatment to Legacy Ophthalmology Practice in San Jose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2018 | 09:50pm CET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- San Jose may be known as the capital of Silicon Valley, but Dr. Mona Bagga hopes it will also be known as the capital of vision correction.

Mona Bagga, MD, a board certified ophthalmologist with fellowship training in cataracts and glaucoma, is joining Eye Medical Clinic in San Jose, Calif., significantly expanding its offerings.

"I'm excited to join Dr. Sullivan and the amazing team to help bring the practice to the next level with innovative procedures for glaucoma and cataracts," said Dr. Bagga. "The practice has a great history, but in many ways I feel like it's a newborn that I get to help raise. I'm excited to bring pioneering procedures to restore sight and improve lives."

Leading-edge Surgeon

Dr. Bagga has deep experience in cataract and glaucoma treatment. In addition to thousands of conventional glaucoma surgeries, Dr. Bagga has performed many minimally-invasive glaucoma procedures using iStent, Trabectome, and Canaloplasty. She was the first surgeon in Arizona to perform the iStent procedure for glaucoma.

She has been performing cataract surgery since 1996 and has completed more than 10,000 successful procedures, including laser-assisted cataract surgery with premium lens implants. She was one of the first two surgeons in the United States to implant the Tecnis Toric Lens.

Dr. Bagga is involved in clinical research and has authored numerous publications, lectured internationally, and served as an investigator in clinical trials.

"We are excited to have Dr. Bagga join our team of top eye doctors here at Eye Medical Clinic," said Dr. John Sullivan, board certified ophthalmologist. "She brings tremendous experience and skill as well as new techniques and procedures that will help Eye Medical Clinic better serve its patients, now and in the future."

Dr. Bagga is well-respected in her field and is a highly sought-after surgeon. "I am very excited to move to the San Jose area," said Dr. Bagga. "My vision matches very well with the vision of Eye Medical Clinic. There is a lot of potential for growth and I can't wait to jump in."

Eye Medical Clinic is a comprehensive ophthalmology and optometry practice with deep roots in San Jose and has served patients for more than 70 years.

Contact: Amanda Polk, Miller Public Relations
Phone #: (817) 281-3440

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mona-bagga-md-brings-new-technologies-and-expertise-in-cataract-surgery-and-glaucoma-treatment-to-legacy-ophthalmology-practice-in-san-jose-300591458.html

SOURCE Eye Medical Clinic


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:02p AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on February 14, 2018
10:02p AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results
10:02p Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on February 14, 2018
10:02p EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT : Announces Portfolio Managers of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
10:02p DIAMONDBACK ENERGY : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call for February 14, 2018
10:02p IROBOT : Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings Call
10:02p Allegiant Travel Company Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results
10:02p NetApp Hosts Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast
10:02p Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call for February 7, 2018
10:02p Tractor Supply Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Results
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.