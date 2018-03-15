Monaco : and GOPAX Announce Partnership Plans at Money20/20 Asia

HONG KONG, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announces that its MCO token will be listed on GOPAX, a safe gateway to the global cryptocurrency market.



Following the setup of Monaco's Korean community channels, the listing of MCO on GOPAX will build Monaco's presence into South Korea, one of the most important market for cryptocurrency. The two companies are planning the listing of MCO and a joint meet up in South Korea for early April.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco, said, "This partnership with GOPAX will allow Monaco to reach more consumers interested in investing in cryptocurrency in a secure and professional platform. Backed by a major South Korean bank, GOPAX offers MCO token holders a fast and reliable technology-centric cryptocurrency exchange service."

Junhaeng Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of GOPAX, said, "GOPAX strongly related to Monaco's mission of streamlining the cryptocurrency trading experience to make it accessible to mass consumers. We both share the same commitment to strict compliance, secure transactions, and a more connected global cryptocurrency network."

About Monaco

Monaco Technology GmbH with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet[TM] is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, at perfect interbank exchange rates. Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visit http://www.mona.co. Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

About GOPAX

GOPAX (Global Online Professional Assets Exchange) was launched in November 2017 by Streami, Inc. - the first blockchain firm in Korea to be backed by a major bank (Shinhan Bank). Since its launch, GOPAX has grown exponentially and is now one of the top 4 Korean exchanges and ranks in the top 20 worldwide.

