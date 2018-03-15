Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monaco : and GOPAX Announce Partnership Plans at Money20/20 Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:11am CET

HONG KONG, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announces that its MCO token will be listed on GOPAX, a safe gateway to the global cryptocurrency market.


     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/569858/Monaco_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654722/Monaco_GOPAX_Partnership.jpg )


     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654723/GOPAX_Monaco_Teams_Money2020.jpg )

Following the setup of Monaco's Korean community channels, the listing of MCO on GOPAX will build Monaco's presence into South Korea, one of the most important market for cryptocurrency. The two companies are planning the listing of MCO and a joint meet up in South Korea for early April.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco, said, "This partnership with GOPAX will allow Monaco to reach more consumers interested in investing in cryptocurrency in a secure and professional platform. Backed by a major South Korean bank, GOPAX offers MCO token holders a fast and reliable technology-centric cryptocurrency exchange service."

Junhaeng Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of GOPAX, said, "GOPAX strongly related to Monaco's mission of streamlining the cryptocurrency trading experience to make it accessible to mass consumers. We both share the same commitment to strict compliance, secure transactions, and a more connected global cryptocurrency network."

About Monaco  

Monaco Technology GmbH with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet[TM] is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, at perfect interbank exchange rates. Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visit http://www.mona.co. Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

For press enquiries, please contact:  

The Hoffman Agency - [email protected]

About GOPAX  

GOPAX (Global Online Professional Assets Exchange) was launched in November 2017 by Streami, Inc. - the first blockchain firm in Korea to be backed by a major bank (Shinhan Bank). Since its launch, GOPAX has grown exponentially and is now one of the top 4 Korean exchanges and ranks in the top 20 worldwide.

 

SOURCE Monaco


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:24aMEDIVIR : - The Nomination Committee´s Proposal for New Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting 2018
PR
05:24aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : 2017 Net Profit Nearly Tripled to CNY1.83 Billion
DJ
05:23aCORRECTION : Columbus delivered growth in result after tax of 18% in 2017: Successful execution of the Columbus2020 strategy with a revenue of DKK 1.2bn, a growth of 2%. EBITDA increased by 3% to DKK 149m, and result after tax increased by 18% to DKK 96m.
AQ
05:21aEXCLUSIVE : Vivendi open to alternative strategy for Telecom Italia
RE
05:21aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
05:20aVIVENDI : Exclusive - Vivendi open to alternative strategy for Telecom Italia
RE
05:20aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : New share capital
AQ
05:18aWAL MART STORES : Eau Claire area students march against gun violence, honor victims of Fla. school shooting
AQ
05:16aWAL MART STORES : Tax 'relief'
AQ
05:15aAudi expects tough year amid model changes
RE
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.