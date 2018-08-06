Monetate : Names Stephen Collins as Chief Executive Officer

Collins to drive innovation in AI-driven personalization solutions for the world’s most trusted brands

Monetate, the worldwide leader in personalization, today named Stephen Collins as its Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Collins will focus on driving continued growth and innovation for Monetate, helping some of the world’s biggest brands transform complex data strategies into meaningful actions.

“Stephen brings a tremendous amount of expertise and insight to Monetate,” said David Brussin, Founder and Chairman of Monetate. “As an industry veteran of high-growth SaaS companies, he has a proven track record of success and innovation. Stephen is a dynamic leader who cares deeply about customers and we are excited to have him lead us into Monetate’s next growth phase.”

Prior to Monetate, Collins was President and CFO of Quantcast, a leader in AI technology for programmatic advertising. Collins also served as CEO and Director at Bazaarvoice and CFO of DoubleClick, in addition to other executive and director positions at both private and publicly traded companies. In addition to Collins’ operating roles, he is an active angel investor and business advisor. He is moving from Asheville, North Carolina to Philadelphia, where Monetate hosts its largest office. Collins will frequently visit customers and partners on the West Coast and in New York and London, where additional Monetate hubs operate.

“The relationship between brands and consumers is more critical than ever,” said Collins. “Monetate is in a unique position to create experiences that build trust at scale, something brands today are in need of to be successful. We have the talent, technology, and personalization expertise to propel brands forward, and I am thrilled to be a part of this vibrant organization.”

Collins succeeds Lucinda Duncalfe, who remains highly involved and will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. “One of Monetate’s six core values is Customer Focus, and that means ensuring a seamless transition of leadership. Monetate’s co-founder David Brussin remains active in the business, and we are fortunate that Lucinda remains a close member of the Monetate family as well,” said Collins.

“We could not have selected a more qualified CEO than Stephen,” said Duncalfe. “After a rigorous search and considering over 200 candidates, we found the right person with the right vision to lead us. I am confident that he will deliver extraordinary results for our clients, employees, and investors.”

About Monetate

Monetate, the global leader in personalization software for consumer-facing brands, enables marketers to create experiences with improved relevance for every customer, increasing their engagement and boosting business outcomes. Powered by artificial intelligence, the Monetate Intelligent Personalization Engine makes it easy to test and optimize, segment and target, recommend products, and even create true 1-to-1 omnichannel experiences. The company was recognized as an industry leader by two leading analyst firms in June 2018 and August 2018. Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Carnival, The North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

