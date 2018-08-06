Monetate : Names Stephen Collins as Chief Executive Officer

Monetate,
the worldwide leader in personalization, today named Stephen Collins as
its Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Collins will focus on driving
continued growth and innovation for Monetate, helping some of the
world’s biggest brands transform complex data strategies into meaningful
actions.
“Stephen brings a tremendous amount of expertise and insight to
Monetate,” said David Brussin, Founder and Chairman of Monetate. “As an
industry veteran of high-growth SaaS companies, he has a proven track
record of success and innovation. Stephen is a dynamic leader who cares
deeply about customers and we are excited to have him lead us into
Monetate’s next growth phase.”
Prior to Monetate, Collins was President and CFO of Quantcast, a leader
in AI technology for programmatic advertising. Collins also served as
CEO and Director at Bazaarvoice and CFO of DoubleClick, in addition to
other executive and director positions at both private and publicly
traded companies. In addition to Collins’ operating roles, he is an
active angel investor and business advisor. He is moving from Asheville,
North Carolina to Philadelphia, where Monetate hosts its largest office.
Collins will frequently visit customers and partners on the West Coast
and in New York and London, where additional Monetate hubs operate.
“The relationship between brands and consumers is more critical than
ever,” said Collins. “Monetate is in a unique position to create
experiences that build trust at scale, something brands today are in
need of to be successful. We have the talent, technology, and
personalization expertise to propel brands forward, and I am thrilled to
be a part of this vibrant organization.”
Collins succeeds Lucinda Duncalfe, who remains highly involved and will
continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. “One of
Monetate’s six core values is Customer Focus, and that means ensuring a
seamless transition of leadership. Monetate’s co-founder David Brussin
remains active in the business, and we are fortunate that Lucinda
remains a close member of the Monetate family as well,” said Collins.
“We could not have selected a more qualified CEO than Stephen,” said
Duncalfe. “After a rigorous search and considering over 200 candidates,
we found the right person with the right vision to lead us. I am
confident that he will deliver extraordinary results for our clients,
employees, and investors.”
About Monetate
Monetate,
the global leader in personalization software for consumer-facing
brands, enables marketers to create experiences with improved relevance
for every customer, increasing their engagement and boosting business
outcomes. Powered by artificial intelligence, the Monetate Intelligent
Personalization Engine makes it easy to test and optimize, segment and
target, recommend products, and even create true 1-to-1 omnichannel
experiences. The company was recognized as an industry leader by two
leading analyst firms in June
2018 and August
2018. Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate
is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of
dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Carnival, The
North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders. Learn more at www.monetate.com.
