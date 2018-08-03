Log in
MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 8/2

08/03/2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Peer to peer gambling, water cleanup, video security, wormhole technology, investor education, big time sports; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to [email protected].

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry commented on the effect the resurgent oil business will have on their company.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht discussed their peer-to-peer gambling app acquisition.

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) CEO Warren Wang talked about their CBD division.

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIRV) CEO Roger Ralston talked about their debt restructuring efforts and results.

Tap There CEO Curtis Huttten discussed the company's wormhole technology.

A complete menu of TV listings is available at the MoneyTV web site, http://www.moneytv.net.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXVIII, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $11,995.00 to $17,250.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

Contact:

Donald Baillargeon
[email protected]
949 388 5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV, Singlepoint, Inc., DirectView Holdings, Inc., OriginClear, Inc., and ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
